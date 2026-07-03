Jessica Biel

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Justin Timberlake and Justin Biel
Pop Culture

Jessica Biel Writes Stirring Message to Husband Justin Timberlake for 44th Birthday

She spoke about their "evolving" and "devolving" relationship.

Trey Alston531 days ago
Pop Culture

Jessica Biel Says She Likes to Eat in the Shower: 'I Find It Deeply Satisfying'

Jessica Biel and Kramer have a lot more in common than one would think.

tara mahadevan903 days ago
Justin jessica
Pop Culture

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Welcome Second Child

After apparently keeping the pregnancy a secret for most of the self-quarantine, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have just welcomed their second child.

Jordan Rose2190 days ago
timberlake cheating rumors
Pop Culture

Justin Timberlake Denies Cheating Rumors: 'I Displayed a Strong Lapse in Judgment'

The singer apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, after he was photographed holding hands with his 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Joshua Espinoza2417 days ago
Jessica Biel
Pop Culture

Jessica Biel Denies Being Part of the Anti-Vaxx Movement (UPDATE)

The actress was praised by a number of politicians for her opposition to SB 276.

Joshua Espinoza2592 days ago
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This is a photo of Nicole Kidman.
Pop Culture

All of the People Who Wore Black at the Golden Globes (And the 2 People Who Didn't)

The red carpet at the Golden Globes was a "sea of black" this year. Find out who went monochromatic.

Sajae Elder3113 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Biel has launched a series of sex-ed videos

She wants women all over the world to know their bodies better.

Huda Hassan3956 days ago
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Pop Culture

It's Officially Official: Justin Timberlake Impregnated Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are expecting a talented baby.

Christopher Spata4184 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here Comes Super Baby: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Expecting First Child

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are expecting their first child, who if we're being honest is the real royal baby.

Doug Sibor4272 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Role of “True Detective” Female Lead Is Down to Seven People

The final list of possible female leads in "True Detective" is down to these seven.

Doug Sibor4322 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sweet Dee Is Coming to “New Girl”

Kaitlin Olson of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will be a recurring character on "New Girl."

Debbie Encalada4352 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's the First "New Girl" Promo with Jessica Biel

She's a cock block.

nancy-stiles4353 days ago
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Pop Culture

Check Out This First Look at "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"

In black and white, of course.

holahavito4523 days ago
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Style

Jessica Biel Stars in Stunning Photo Shoot for Elle US

Jessica's fantastic voyage captured in the romantic city of Paris.

Justin Korkidis4960 days ago

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