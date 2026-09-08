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Huda Hassan

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Huda Hassan is a writer and researcher based in Toronto. A second-generation Somali-Canadian, her work focuses on identity politics, diaspora, culture and community.

Joined June 2015 | 105 posts
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Latest Stories

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Does this men’s rights group deserve to be an official student organization?

How a lawsuit is dividing one college campus.

Huda Hassan3808 days ago
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Are you hornier than your partner? Here’s how to deal

Three possible solutions for mismatched sex drives.

Huda Hassan3810 days ago
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Why this 2-month-old tweet was taken more seriously than police brutality

A Black Lives Matter activist is receiving death threats over 140 characters.

Huda Hassan3815 days ago
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Rules for texting your crush, according to the Internet

Maybe don’t send that dick pic.

Huda Hassan3835 days ago
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5 Muslim women you need to follow on Twitter right now

Add some top-notch analysis to your timeline.

Huda Hassan3837 days ago
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6 times Beyoncé proved she was a low-key activist

Queen Bey's been woke, but not everyone has noticed—until now.

Huda Hassan3846 days ago
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What it's really like to be #ForeverAlone

The Internet weighs in on being single forever.

Huda Hassan3848 days ago
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3 true facts that sound like complete bullsh*t

Mind. Blown.

Huda Hassan3858 days ago

Arrest footage of young activist Bernie Sanders revealed

See the candidate at a 1963 civil rights protest.

Huda Hassan3862 days ago
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3 downfalls to your smartphone addiction

Step away from your iPhone.

Huda Hassan3864 days ago
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Killer Mike: 'A uterus doesn’t qualify you to be president'

The rapper has been accused of sexism, but claims the quote is being taken out of context.

Huda Hassan3865 days ago
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3 deal-breakers that make someone totally undateable

Ain't nobody got time for that.

Huda Hassan3867 days ago
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Adidas perfectly shuts down homophobic haters

The company also announced new protection for LGBTI athletes who come out.

Huda Hassan3867 days ago
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Killer Mike on Beyoncé backlash: 'White people, it's not always about you'

The rapper also gave a Black Panther Party history lesson on 'Real Time with Bill Maher.'

Huda Hassan3869 days ago
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5 ways our views of sex have changed in the last decade

We’re less likely to consider first-date sex, new data says.

Huda Hassan3871 days ago
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Twitter users remind us why being a black girl is lit

Black Twitter basks in post-Beyoncé glow with #BeingABlackGirlIsLit.

Huda Hassan3874 days ago
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A complete guide to the creepiest pages on Wikipedia

Read at your own risk.

Huda Hassan3879 days ago
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Proof ‘Bond boy’ names are as ridiculous as ‘Bond girl’ names

The Internet flips the script on 007.

Huda Hassan3885 days ago

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