Jessica Biel Says She Likes to Eat in the Shower: 'I Find It Deeply Satisfying'

Jessica Biel isn’t new to this.
The actress took to TikTok to provide details about her shower eating. “It’s pretty simple, guys,” she said. “You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying.”
She outlined her shower eating guidelines, which include having a ledge on which to place your coffee or yogurt container. “I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair—keep the soap out—that’s a big deal.”
She continued, “The only tricky thing is when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”
She explained that she’s not sure why she likes to spit water—that perhaps it’s connected to her childhood, or maybe her own two kids, who like to spit water in her face.
Biel has discussed her shower eating before. In December, she divulged that “appropriate” shower foods include cereal, yogurt, popsicles, coffee, and tea.
She deemed them suitable for bath time because if you spill, it can go down the drain. She and Seinfeld’s Kramer seem to be on the same wavelength. In episode nine of Season 9, Kramer figures out that he can save time by doing a lot of stuff in the shower that he’d do out of the shower, including washing dishes, taking phone calls, and preparing dinner. He even installs a garbage disposal in his bathtub.
According to Page Six, Biel has been shower eating since at least 2017, when she revealed her shower snack, which consisted of noodles.