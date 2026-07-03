Jason Sudeikis

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'SNL50' skit set in a police station with actors in uniforms and casual clothes.
Pop Culture

‘SNL’ Brings Back ‘Scared Straight’ Sketch With Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell: ‘Expecto Fellatio'

Murphy and Ferrell, along with Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson, revived the iconic sketch on SNL50.

Alex Ocho514 days ago
'SNL' castmates Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson.
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Reacts to Pete Davidson's $3,000 ‘SNL’ Pay Per Episode: ‘Gotta Pay Your Dues’

Davidson said he started at $3,000 per episode, which former cast member Jason Sudeikis noted wasn’t enough for “big purchases.”

Joe Price588 days ago
Flavor Flav and Jason Sudeikis
Music

Watch Jason Sudeikis and Flavor Flav Perform Public Enemy's "Bring The Noise"

They hit the stage together at THUNDERGONG for a charity event.

Trey Alston612 days ago
Jason Sudeikis Wearing the Nike Sabrina 1 at the Golden Globes
Sneakers

Jason Sudeikis Wears Nike Sabrina 1 to the Golden Globes

'Ted Lasso' star hits the red carpet in popular WNBA shoes.

Brandon Richard921 days ago
ted lasso cast at the white house
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Wore 'Montreal Bagel' Dunks to White House Visit

Jason Sudeikis appeared at the White House with the cast of 'Ted Lasso.' Sudeikis was seen wearing a pair of the Montreal Bagel Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

Louis Pavlakos1211 days ago
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'Ted Lasso' cast attends White House
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Cast Goes to White House to Discuss Mental Health Care

The cast of hit Apple TV+ series 'Ted Lasso' made an appearance at the White House on Monday to discuss mental health care with President Joe Biden.

Brad Callas1215 days ago
A screenshot from the third season for Ted Lasso
Pop Culture

Watch the First Full Trailer for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Following the arrival of the teaser trailer earlier this month, Apple TV+ has shared the first full trailer for the third season of 'Ted Lasso​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1236 days ago
ted lasso season 3 teaser trailer
Pop Culture

Apple TV+ Shares ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date

Apple TV has dropped off a teaser for the third season of Emmy award-winning series 'Ted Lasso.' The streamer also shared the new season's premiere date.

Abel Shifferaw1249 days ago
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde attend the 71st Annual Tony Awards.
Pop Culture

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Issue Joint Response to Ex-Nanny's Claims

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis fired back at their former nanny in a joint statement, criticizing her "false and scurrilous accusations" in a recent interview.

Jose Martinez1369 days ago
Olivia Wilde is seen at a film festival event
Pop Culture

Olivia Wilde Addresses Rumors She Left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles, Explains Why She 'Replaced' Shia LaBeouf

With her 'Booksmart' follow-up 'Don't Worry Darling' set to release later this month, Olivia Wilde takes a moment to address some "false narratives."

Trace William Cowen1408 days ago
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Olivia Wilde speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2022 Presentation.
Pop Culture

Olivia Wilde Served With Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis While Onstage at CinemaCon (UPDATE)

A mysterious manila envelope that appeared onstage during Olivia Wilde's CinemaCon presentation of her upcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling' sparked speculation.

Jose Martinez1542 days ago
Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'
Pop Culture

Watch Jason Sudeikis Reprise His Role as Joe Biden in 'SNL' Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis returned to 'SNL' for the first time since he left the show in 2013, as he revisited his Vice President Joe Biden impression in the cold open.

Brad Callas1727 days ago
Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE
Pop Culture

Jason Sudeikis Shares the Advice He Gives to New 'SNL' Cast Members in Opening Monologue

The award-winning actor returned to the 'Saturday Night Live' stage this week to serve as guest host. Sudeikis starred in the sketch series from 2005-2013.

Joshua Espinoza1727 days ago
Jason Sudeikis holds Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

These Two 'Ted Lasso' Characters Will Have 'Significant Roles' in Season 3

Executive producer Bill Lawrence caught up with 'Deadline' on the show’s upcoming third season, explaining that these two characters will be returning.

Brenton Blanchet1742 days ago
ted
Pop Culture

Jason Sudeikis to Reportedly Make Around $1 Million an Episode for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Jason Sudeikis, who wears many hats behind the scenes of 'Ted Lasso,' has reportedly secured a renegotiation deal that results in a massive payday.

Trace William Cowen1768 days ago
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Elizabeth Olsen
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Expresses Support for Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Sudeikis briefly weighed in on Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+.

Gavin Evans1789 days ago

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