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Looking for the best shows to stream on Apple TV+? We’ve rounded up the top series that absolutely hit on the platform.Brent Eickhoff
We’re still quite early in this third season, but assuming the remaining episodes are like the fourth episode, 'Ted Lasso' should finish its run on top.William Goodman
The Jason Sudeikis-led 'Ted Lasso' has been a fan favorite and a critical darling. With its second season, the series blends humor and emotion on the pitch.William Goodman
Pop Culture
Jason Sudeikis Speaks on Olivia Wilde Split and What He Did With His ‘Opportunity to Hit a Rock Bottom’
In the latest 'GQ' cover story, Jason Sudeikis spoke about his perspective since ending his 10-year relationship with Olivia Wilde late last year.Jose Martinez