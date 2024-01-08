Jason Sudeikis Wears Nike Sabrina 1 to the Golden Globes

'Ted Lasso' star hits the red carpet in popular WNBA shoes.

Jan 08, 2024
Over the years, actor Jason Sudeikis has been a standout in the crowd of celebrity sneakerheads. Before footwear became an easy ticket to increasing social media engagement, Sudeikis was often spotted wearing some of the craziest pairs, dating back to his days as a member of the Saturday Night Live cast. He even joined us for a highly requested episode of Sneaker Shopping in 2020. An A-list name in Hollywood, Sudeikis continues to keep sneakers as part of the conversation on the biggest stages, including last night's Golden Globe Awards.

A nominee for his role as Ted Lasso in the Apple TV series by the same name, Sudeikis attended the event laced up in the "West Coast Roots" colorway of the Nike Sabrina 1, the debut signature shoe of Sabrina Ionescu. The pink, orange, and green colorway is a nod to Ionescu's California upbringing and is available to purchase at nike.com and other Nike Basketball retailers.

Sudeikis is an avid supporter of Ionescu's New York Liberty and is regularly spotted sitting courtside for the team's games throughout the season. The Sabrina 1 was fifth on Complex's list of the Best New Sneakers of 2023.

