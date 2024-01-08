Jason Sudeikis Wears Nike Sabrina 1 to the Golden Globes

A nominee for his role as Ted Lasso in the Apple TV series by the same name, Sudeikis attended the event laced up in the "West Coast Roots" colorway of the Nike Sabrina 1, the debut signature shoe of Sabrina Ionescu. The pink, orange, and green colorway is a nod to Ionescu's California upbringing and is available to purchase at nike.com and other Nike Basketball retailers.

Sudeikis is an avid supporter of Ionescu's New York Liberty and is regularly spotted sitting courtside for the team's games throughout the season. The Sabrina 1 was fifth on Complex's list of the Best New Sneakers of 2023.