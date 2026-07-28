GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Season 4: Jason Sudeikis Coaches Women's Football Team in New Trailer

The new season launches on Apple TV+ in August.

Ted Lasso, once widely believed to be closing up shop with a three-season run, will extend its story for at least one more year starting in August.

But you already knew that. What you didn’t know, perhaps, is that Apple TV+ has now rolled out a new trailer for the Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy that provides a fresh glimpse at what he and the Emmy-winning team have in store this time around.

Familiar faces are given screen time here—including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt—while Lasso is shown adjusting to his new role as coach of a second division women’s football team in Richmond.

See the new trailer above. Ted Lasso returns Aug. 5.

Related Stories

Cristo Fernandez with long dark hair wearing a leather jacket stands in front of a backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Cristo Fernández Signs With USL Club El Paso Locomotive FC

Cristo Fernández, who played Dani Rojas on 'Ted Lasso,' is officially joining a professional soccer club.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
Ben Stiller speaking on stage, wearing glasses and a black shirt, gesturing with his hands.
Pop Culture

Ben Stiller Teases 'Severance' Season 3 Production Start With Lumon Founder's 'Return to Work' Quote

The acclaimed Apple TV+ hit was renewed for a third season last year.

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
'Lioness' Season 3 Gets a Release Date on Paramount
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña's 'Lioness' Season 3 Lands Paramount+ Premiere Date

Zoe Saldaña's Joe is back in action as 'Lioness' Season 3 hits Paramount+ this August, with higher stakes and threats closing in on every side.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App