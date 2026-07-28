'Ted Lasso' Season 4: Jason Sudeikis Coaches Women's Football Team in New Trailer

Ted Lasso, once widely believed to be closing up shop with a three-season run, will extend its story for at least one more year starting in August.

But you already knew that. What you didn’t know, perhaps, is that Apple TV+ has now rolled out a new trailer for the Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy that provides a fresh glimpse at what he and the Emmy-winning team have in store this time around.

Familiar faces are given screen time here—including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt—while Lasso is shown adjusting to his new role as coach of a second division women’s football team in Richmond.