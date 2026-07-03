James Van Der Beek

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Operation Smile's Annual Ski & Smile Challenge
Pop Culture

Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors James on First Father's Day Since His Death

The mother of six shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, saying her late husband continues to parent "from the other side."

Abel Shifferaw26 days ago
James Van Der Beek in a pink jacket on the left; Eric Dane in glasses and a dark sweater on the right.
Pop Culture

Several Stars Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam Tribute, Including James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane

Among the stars who didn't make the in memoriam tribute were James Van Deek, Eric Dane, and Brigitte Bardot.

Joe Price124 days ago
Kimberly Brook (L) and James Van Der Beek attend the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days

Details have emerged about how Van Der Beek, who starred on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, spent his final days with family before his passing on February 11, 2026.

Cheryl Thompson150 days ago
Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'
Pop Culture

Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'

Why a $4.7M ranch doesn’t tell the real story: Brooks breaks down the GoFundMe, the trust, and the financial reality behind Van Der Beek’s death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
James Van Der Beek.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Resolved Six-Figure Tax Debt Before Cancer Diagnosis

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor passed away at the age of 48 last week.

Jose Martinez151 days ago
Advertisement
James Van Der Beek with short hair and a leather jacket stands outdoors, with a blurred crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Got Help to Secure Down Payment on $4.8M Texas Ranch

The late actor, with help from friends, transitioned his family’s Austin property from rental to ownership ahead of his passing.

Mark Elibert152 days ago
Zoe Saldaña and James Van Der Beek
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Pledges $2500 Per Month for James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe

His GoFundMe has crossed $2 million.

Trey Alston154 days ago
'Law & Order' Star Mehcad Brooks Says James Van Der Beek Handled Death 'Like a King'
Pop Culture

'Law & Order' Star Mehcad Brooks Says James Van Der Beek Faced Death ‘Like a King’

'Literally just watch this man handle death like a king,' he said. 'He handled the transition like a king.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Alfonso Ribeiro's 'Last Moment' with James Van Der Beek Shared in Intimate Photo
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Posts Emotional ‘Last Moment’ Photo With James Van Der Beek

'I really miss him already,' he wrote in the caption of the heartbreaking photo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
James Van Der Beek with short hair and a beard in a black leather jacket, standing against a blurred blue background.
Pop Culture

Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and More Stars Remember James Van Der Beek

The 48-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho155 days ago
Advertisement
WWE Star Stacy Kiebler Says She Spent James Van Der Beek's 'Final Days' With Him
Sports

WWE Star Stacy Keibler Says She Spent James Van Der Beek’s Final Days With Him

'You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart,' she wrote in her tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
James Van Der Beek smiling, wearing a gray suit with a black vest and tie, against a red and white background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek’s Family Launches GoFundMe After His Death Amid ‘Significant Financial Strain'

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
James Van Der Beek with short hair wearing a light gray shearling jacket sits indoors, with a plant and stacked logs in the background.
Pop Culture

'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at 48

James Van Der Beek previously revealed in late 2024 that he was battling colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: James Van Der Beek attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Recalls Getting 'Nightmare' Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

The actor gave a health update on 'Good Morning America' where he expressed that the diagnosis has been "a lot" for him to handle emotionally.

Jaelani Turner-Williams591 days ago
James Van Der Beek
Music

James Van Der Beek Is Selling 'Varsity Blues' Jerseys to Pay for Cancer Treatment

The actor wrote, '100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).'

Trey Alston593 days ago
Advertisement
James Van Der Beek in a shearling jacket and gray sweater sits on a blue couch against a textured gray background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’

The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.

Alex Ocho621 days ago
James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Says Daughter Uses 'Dawson's Creek' Crying Meme on Him

James Van Der Beek revealed that his eldest daughter has not only discovered his crying meme from 'Dawson's Creek,' but has used it against him.

Jose Martinez1332 days ago
Varsity Blues
Pop Culture

'Varsity Blues' Getting a TV Series Reboot for Mobile Streaming Service

The 1999 James Van Der Beek-starring football drama is getting a modern reboot at mobile-oriented streaming service Quibi.

Joe Price2563 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App