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Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors James on First Father's Day Since His Death
The mother of six shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, saying her late husband continues to parent "from the other side."
Several Stars Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam Tribute, Including James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane
Among the stars who didn't make the in memoriam tribute were James Van Deek, Eric Dane, and Brigitte Bardot.
James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days
Details have emerged about how Van Der Beek, who starred on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, spent his final days with family before his passing on February 11, 2026.
Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'
Why a $4.7M ranch doesn’t tell the real story: Brooks breaks down the GoFundMe, the trust, and the financial reality behind Van Der Beek’s death.
James Van Der Beek Resolved Six-Figure Tax Debt Before Cancer Diagnosis
The 'Dawson's Creek' actor passed away at the age of 48 last week.
James Van Der Beek Got Help to Secure Down Payment on $4.8M Texas Ranch
The late actor, with help from friends, transitioned his family’s Austin property from rental to ownership ahead of his passing.
Zoe Saldaña Pledges $2500 Per Month for James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe
His GoFundMe has crossed $2 million.
'Law & Order' Star Mehcad Brooks Says James Van Der Beek Faced Death ‘Like a King’
'Literally just watch this man handle death like a king,' he said. 'He handled the transition like a king.'
Alfonso Ribeiro Posts Emotional ‘Last Moment’ Photo With James Van Der Beek
'I really miss him already,' he wrote in the caption of the heartbreaking photo.
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and More Stars Remember James Van Der Beek
The 48-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
WWE Star Stacy Keibler Says She Spent James Van Der Beek’s Final Days With Him
'You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart,' she wrote in her tribute.
James Van Der Beek’s Family Launches GoFundMe After His Death Amid ‘Significant Financial Strain'
The 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer.
'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at 48
James Van Der Beek previously revealed in late 2024 that he was battling colorectal cancer.
James Van Der Beek Recalls Getting 'Nightmare' Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis
The actor gave a health update on 'Good Morning America' where he expressed that the diagnosis has been "a lot" for him to handle emotionally.
James Van Der Beek Is Selling 'Varsity Blues' Jerseys to Pay for Cancer Treatment
The actor wrote, '100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).'
James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’
The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.
James Van Der Beek Says Daughter Uses 'Dawson's Creek' Crying Meme on Him
James Van Der Beek revealed that his eldest daughter has not only discovered his crying meme from 'Dawson's Creek,' but has used it against him.
'Varsity Blues' Getting a TV Series Reboot for Mobile Streaming Service
The 1999 James Van Der Beek-starring football drama is getting a modern reboot at mobile-oriented streaming service Quibi.