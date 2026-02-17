James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days

James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery on the seminal teen drama Dawson’s Creek, passed early on Wednesday, February 11, and new details about his final days with his family have emerged.

While Van Der Beek, who appeared on The WB staple between 1998 and 2003, had been fighting colorectal cancer for well over a year, details surrounding his condition hadn’t been made public in the months before his passing.

Some felt that no news surrounding Van Der Beek may have meant good news, but details that emerged after his death suggest he had been privately facing a more serious stage of his illness. Leading up to his final days, Van Der Beek took steps to ensure his family was cared for, leaving his wife Kimberly and their six children with no doubt about how deeply he loved them.