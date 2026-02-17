James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days

James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery on the seminal teen drama Dawson’s Creek, passed early on Wednesday, February 11, and new details about his final days with his family have emerged.
While Van Der Beek, who appeared on The WB staple between 1998 and 2003, had been fighting colorectal cancer for well over a year, details surrounding his condition hadn’t been made public in the months before his passing.
Some felt that no news surrounding Van Der Beek may have meant good news, but details that emerged after his death suggest he had been privately facing a more serious stage of his illness. Leading up to his final days, Van Der Beek took steps to ensure his family was cared for, leaving his wife Kimberly and their six children with no doubt about how deeply he loved them.
According to Kimberly (via People), she and James renewed their vows just days before his untimely passing. “Our friends got us new rings, filled our bedroom with flowers and candles and we renewed our vows from bed,” she explained, making it clear that though the ceremony was a spur of the moment decision, it was perfect for the couple, who were first married in 2010.
While the Van Der Beek’s initial wedding, which took place in Tel Aviv, Israel, has been described as similarly spur of the moment, their vow renewal came with a sense of heaviness. With James’ illness taking its toll on his body, the couple chose to be deliberate with their final days together, including their family and friends in their vow renewal ahead of his passing. Kimberly and the couple’s six children, who have received staggering support from the public after James’ passing, were able to spend precious time together in his final moments.