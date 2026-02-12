James Van Der Beek’s Family Launches GoFundMe After His Death Amid ‘Significant Financial Strain'

Following the actor's death on Wednesday (Feb. 11), Van Der Beek’s family launched an online fundraiser , saying that the 48-year-old actor’s treatment for colorectal cancer has left his wife Kimberly and their six children with “significant financial strain.”

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” read a statement from the GoFundMe. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.

“The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

The Van Der Beek’s family fundraiser page, which by Wednesday evening had already surpassed $250,000 in donations out of a $500,000 goal, said that the funds will go toward “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

A representative for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Texas, told TMZ that Van Der Beek’s death was reported to them at 6:44 a.m. No cause of death was provided.

The Dawson's Creek star shared in November 2024 that he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. He later withdrew from a planned September 2025 reunion with cast members due to health reasons.