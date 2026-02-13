'Law & Order' Star Mehcad Brooks Says James Van Der Beek Faced Death ‘Like a King’

In an emotional video posted after Van Der Beek’s death, Brooks revealed he spent nearly a week by his side. “One of the greatest honors of my life, I got to be there [the] last four to five days, every day, and hold his hand, and pray with him, and tell him jokes,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “Literally just watch this man handle death like a king. He handled the transition like a king.”

Mehcad Brooks is sharing what it was like to witness James Van Der Beek in his final days—and his words paint a deeply personal picture of strength at the end of life.

Brooks also used the moment to reflect on what he witnessed. “It just makes me realize… it’s just a wonderful reminder to live your life, do the things that make you happy,” he said, adding that the small stresses people focus on “are not gonna matter.” He closed his tribute with a direct message: “Hug your loved ones tight. Love your life.”

His reflection joins a growing number of tributes from those who were present during Van Der Beek’s final stretch, including Alfonso Ribeiro.

Ribeiro shared a photo capturing what he described as his last moment with the actor. “This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye,” he wrote. “My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already.”

He described Van Der Beek as a “true friend brother and life guide,” noting he was there throughout the actor’s cancer battle. Ribeiro also shared that he is the godfather to Van Der Beek’s daughter and plans to remain present in the family’s life.

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler offered another perspective, focusing on the stillness of those final days.

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God,” she wrote. “I have never been so present in my life.” Keibler described moments spent sitting quietly, holding hands, and watching the sky shift at sunset. “You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow,” she wrote. “You sit. You listen.”

Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48 after battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He first disclosed his diagnosis publicly in 2024, saying, “I have colorectal cancer… I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis… with the support of my incredible family.”

In a statement shared following his passing, his family said he “passed peacefully” and faced his final days “with courage, faith, and grace.”

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.