Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and More Stars Remember James Van Der Beek

Online tributes are flooding in for James Van Der Beek following his death at 48. The actor, best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery on the 1990s hit series Dawson's Creek, passed away on Wednesday morning in Austin, Texas. Although no official cause of death has been released, Van Der Beek had been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer since 2023.

His wife Kimberly shared, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," adding that the family asks for privacy while they grieve. In the wake of his passing, friends of the Van Der Beek family launched a GoFundMe to cover living expenses and support their six children, noting that "the support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference." As of this writing, the fundraiser raised over $1.8 million from more than 36,200 donations. Below, check out the tributes from Van Der Beek’s former co-stars and more, reflecting on his career and the impact he had on those around him.

Katie Holmes

Holmes, who starred opposite Van Der Beek in Dawson’s Creek as Joey Potter, shared a handwritten letter to her Instagram. She wrote, “James, thank you. To share a space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression. These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth." The 47-year-old remebered her former co-star for his “compassion, bravery, selflessness, [and] strength.” "An appreciation for life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero,” she added. "I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it. To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you alwayss. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion,” she concluded.

Reese Witherspoon

“Devastated to hear about James Van Der Beek,” wrote Witherspoon, 49, in a message shared to her Instagram Story. “What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action. Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time.” Van Der Beek’s last screen appearance will be in the upcoming television series Elle, inspired by Witherspoon’s beloved character, Elle Woods, from the 2001 film Legally Blonde. Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the project, which is slated to debut on July 1, 2026. In the show, Van Der Beek takes on the role of Dean Wilson, a school superintendent running for mayor.

Kesha

Kesha shared two photos with Van Der Beek on her Instagram Story along with a heart emoji, both taken at Chateau Nightclub & Gardens in Las Vegas in 2011. That year, the actor appeared in her “Blow” music video. "I’ve been on this kick in the last year or so of whatever’s being offered — no matter how off the wall — if it sounds fun, just saying yes," Van Der Beek told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "[Kesha's] a kick, man! She’s a hoot. Kind of the best version of who you think she would be from her music."

Busy Phillips

Phillips, who played Ashley Liddell on Dawson’s Creek, wrote, “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister. “But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children. There is a go fund me for them to help out ... James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say. i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”

Emma Slater

Slater, who was Van Der Beek’s dance partner for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars in 2019, shared a never-before-seen dance video with the fallen actor to her Instagram account. “He loved to dance! And I know he’s still dancing,” she captioned the post. “This is Kimberley’s fav dance of his, the samba. We prepared it especially to perform to everyone here! He remembered it more than me!! I love this memory of dancing with you James”

Mary-Margaret Humes

Humes played Van Der Beeks’ mother on Dawson’s Creek and shared a recent photo she took with him along with a throwback. “Rarely am I at a loss for words … today would be the exception,” she wrote. “James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity. I will always love and admire you for that.” She continued, “Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping. To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends … please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now.”

John Wesley Shipp

The 71-year-old actor, who played Van Der Beek’s father on Dawson’s Creek, penned a lengthy eulogy to his Instagram while sending his condolences to his family and close friends. “Your sorrow must be immense at this moment, and I center you in my heart. Thank you for your past embraces and know that my arms are firmly around you at James’ passing,” he wrote. Speaking on their on-camera, father-and-son relationship, Shipp wrote, “It delighted me that this father/son relationship was affectionate and close which allowed me to play intimate father/son scenes with this remarkable young man. Acting is intimacy, and people often remarked that James and I began to reflect each other’s expressions and movements - down to the eyebrows! - not out of intention, rather out of studying each other closely in the course of breathing life into Kevin Williamson’s remarkable achievement through the characters he so carefully and thoughtfully crafted.” He concluded, “I can only say that I am grateful for you, James, your generosity with me as an actor, your desire to breathe life and truth into the often quirky father/son moments we shared together onscreen. I offer up respect and affection at your passing. For the moving, serious, often hilarious moments we entered into in the process of creating, and for memories that will last beyond our lifetimes.”

Kev Williamson