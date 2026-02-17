Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Resolved Six-Figure Tax Debt Before Cancer Diagnosis

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor passed away at the age of 48 last week.

James Van Der Beek.
JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly were hit with a lien by the IRS due to unpaid taxes, prior to his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2024.

According to TMZ, that a claim, which was made in November 2021, said Van Der Beek and Kimberly owed $269,328.62 for the years 2018 and 2019. The lien was released in April 2022 when the couple paid off the debt.

Prior to his death last week, Van Der Beek secured a down payment on the $4.76 million Texas ranch that he, Kimberly and their six children called home after the family relocated to Austin in 2020. The couple had been renting the ranch before the purchase, which was made possible "with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage."

The generosity of others towards Van Der Beek dates back to his cancer diagnosis where a GoFundMe was set up by his family. After the initial goal of $500,000 was surpassed, the amount was raised to $1.5 million and exceeded once again.

Among those who donated was Zoe Saldaña, who contributed $2,500 per month, which amounts to a yearly total of $60,000.

Kimberly Van Der Beek announced the actor’s death last Wednesday (February 11), taking to Instagram to share a message with his followers.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," she wrote. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

As explained by the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer begins in the colon or the rectum, both of which are parts of the large intestine within the digestive system. Depending on where they start, the cancers can either be referred to colon cancer or rectal cancer.

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