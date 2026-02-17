Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'

Reflecting on what he witnessed, Brooks said he watched his friend “handle death like a king,” describing those final moments as both painful and meaningful. That context has now become part of a broader conversation online after some questioned why a fundraiser was launched for Van Der Beek’s family. The criticism gained traction after Entertainment Weekly reported that the actor had recently secured a Texas ranch valued at roughly $4.7 million shortly before his death. Some users questioned the optics of a fundraiser existing alongside that purchase, suggesting it “doesn’t sit right” given the property’s value and assumptions about income from past work. Additional details complicate that narrative. A representative confirmed the property was secured with assistance from friends through a trust, allowing the family to transition from renting to owning.

Van Der Beek had relocated to Texas with his wife and six children in 2020. He had also previously spoken about earning little from Dawson's Creek residuals, saying in a past interview, “There was no residual money… It was a bad contract.” Brooks directly addressed the criticism in a blunt response on Threads. “I am one of the Van Der Beek’s closest friends, and the headlines are fake AF,” he wrote. “You have no idea wtf you’re talking about. You have no idea the pain they went through.” He continued, calling out what he sees as opportunistic commentary around the situation. “It’s ok to stfu when you can’t know what the f**k you’re talking about,” he added. “It’s ok not to try to seek attention off of other people’s suffering or the generosity in response to it.” Brooks also emphasized the impact Van Der Beek had on people over the years. “Because James touched them for decades,” he wrote, suggesting the support reflects long-standing connections rather than a momentary reaction.