Zoe Saldaña Pledges $2500 Per Month for James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe

Zoe Saldaña has set up a recurring $2,500 per month donation to a GoFundMe created for the family of James Van Der Beek.

If you go to the GoFundMe page, Saldaña’s donation can be seen, which amounts to around $30,000 a year.

The GoFundMe was created in the wake of Van Der Beek’s death after a battle with colorectal cancer. It reached its goal of $1.5 million (after its original goal of $500,000 was increased) in less than 24 hours and currently sits at $2.3 million as of the time of this writing.