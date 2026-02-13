Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Pledges $2500 Per Month for James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe

His GoFundMe has crossed $2 million.

Zoe Saldaña and James Van Der Beek
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)/(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T )

Zoe Saldaña has set up a recurring $2,500 per month donation to a GoFundMe created for the family of James Van Der Beek.

If you go to the GoFundMe page, Saldaña’s donation can be seen, which amounts to around $30,000 a year.

The GoFundMe was created in the wake of Van Der Beek’s death after a battle with colorectal cancer. It reached its goal of $1.5 million (after its original goal of $500,000 was increased) in less than 24 hours and currently sits at $2.3 million as of the time of this writing.

So far, celebrities like Guy Oseary, Lyn Lear, Martin Blencowe, Busy Phillips, Derek Hough, Kaley Cuoco, and more have contributed to the fundraiser.

Van Der Beek passed away on Feb. 11. His wife, Kimberly, confirmed his death in an Instagram post.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” write Kimberly. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In 2023, Van Der Beek revealed that he’d been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in a statement to People. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said at the time. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

He leaves behind his wife and six children.

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