James Van Der Beek Got Help to Secure Down Payment on $4.8M Texas Ranch

James Van Der Beek took a major step to secure stability for his wife and children before his passing earlier this month by finalizing a down payment on the $4.76 million Texas ranch the family had been calling home.

According to a representative, the actor arranged the purchase with assistance from close friends, who helped structure the payment through a trust.

“James secured down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage,” the rep told PEOPLE.

The clarification comes amid online speculation about how the family was able to buy the property while also launching a GoFundMe campaign following his death on February 11 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Organizers of the fundraiser have stated that the financial strain of prolonged medical treatment significantly impacted the family’s resources.

The fundraising page, which surpassed $2 million within days, was created to help cover ongoing living costs, household bills and educational expenses for Van Der Beek’s six children. A statement on the page explains that extended medical care left the family financially stretched and working to maintain stability during a period of grief and transition.