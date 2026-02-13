Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Posts Emotional ‘Last Moment’ Photo With James Van Der Beek

'I really miss him already,' he wrote in the caption of the heartbreaking photo.

Alfonso Ribeiro's 'Last Moment' with James Van Der Beek Shared in Intimate Photo
Photo by Anthony Avellano/Deadline via Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alfonso Ribeiro is opening up about his final goodbye to James Van Der Beek—and the moment is as personal as it gets.

One day after Van Der Beek’s passing, Ribeiro shared a photo on Instagram capturing what he described as their last time together, according to People.

The image shows the two men lying side by side, heads close, in a quiet, private setting. According to Ribeiro, the photo was taken by Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly.

“This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye,” Ribeiro wrote. “My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already.”

Ribeiro also reflected on the depth of their relationship, calling Van Der Beek more than just a friend. “I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend,” he shared. “He was my true friend, brother, and life guide.”

He added that he had been present throughout the actor’s cancer journey, describing it as a “roller coaster ride” filled with both hope and setbacks.

The connection between the two extended into the family. Ribeiro revealed he is the godfather to Van Der Beek’s daughter, Gwendolyn, and emphasized his commitment moving forward.

“I will always be there for their children,” he wrote. “I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life.”

Ribeiro’s tribute comes alongside another deeply personal message shared by WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler, who also spent time with Van Der Beek in his final days.

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God,” Keibler wrote. “I have never been so present in my life.”

She described slowing down and focusing entirely on the moment: “You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands.”

She also recalled a final evening watching the sunset together. “The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other,” she wrote, noting that a shooting star appeared in the sky as the moment unfolded.

Van Der Beek died on February 11 at 48 after battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was first diagnosed in 2023 following a colonoscopy prompted by minor symptoms.

In 2024, he went public with the diagnosis, saying, “I have colorectal cancer… I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

In a statement announcing his passing, his family said he “passed peacefully” and faced his final days “with courage, faith, and grace.”

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

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