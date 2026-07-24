Vanessa Beecroft

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Ye in an American flag jacket and cap, and Vanessa Beecroft in sunglasses and a white shirt on a red carpet.
Style

Ye Says Frequent Collaborator Vanessa Beecroft Is 'Really Where SKIMS Came From'

SKIMS launched in 2019, with Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede formally credited as its co-founders.

Trace William Cowen481 days ago
ice spice in a skims campaign shot
Style

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress Star in Latest SKIMS Campaign

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress are featured in the latest campaign from Kim Kardashian's shapewear empire SKIMS, captured by artist Vanessa Beecroft.

Trace William Cowen1188 days ago
Cassie stars in Kim Kardashian and SKIM's new bra campaign
Style

Kim Kardashian Recruits Cassie, Becky G, and More for SKIMS Bra Campaign

In a statement, Kim Kardashian called this the brand's "biggest campaign yet." The new range of SKIMS pieces are set to launch next Tuesday.

Trace William Cowen1404 days ago
kanye mary
Music

Kanye West to Present 'Mary' Opera This Weekend in Miami

The show will be directed by Vanessa Beercroft and feature music from Ye's Sunday Service choir.

Joshua Espinoza2424 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Reveals Upcoming Nebuchadnezzar Opera (UPDATE)

The event is coming Nov. 24 and is directed by previous collaborator Vanessa Beecroft.

Philip Lewis2442 days ago
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kim
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s 'Kimono' Shapewear Line Criticized for Appropriating Japanese Culture

The new Kimono line features campaign images by Vanessa Beecroft and a logo by Kanye West, but what's the deal with the name?

Trace William Cowen2587 days ago

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