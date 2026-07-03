James Brown

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Two men in colorful, flamboyant outfits. The left wears a red hat and jacket with gold accents. The right wears a striped jacket and hat.
Music

Bootsy Collins Remembers the Moment Crack Destroyed His Relationship With George Clinton

The funk legend recalled the shocking moment that made him distance himself from his P-Funk collaborator.

Alex Ocho355 days ago
Man in blue suit performs with microphone. Identity undisclosed due to guidelines
Music

James Brown's Daughters Open Up About Forgiving Him for His Abusive Relationship With Their Mother

Deanna Brown Thomas and Yamma Brown saw their late father beat Deidre Jenkins when they were young.

Joe Price877 days ago
Music

James Brown's Daughters Argue Hip-Hop Wouldn’t Exist Without Him: ‘No Michael Jackson... Usher’

The musician’s family and friends discuss his legendary impact in a new docuseries called '<i>James Brown: Say It Loud.'</i>

Mark Elibert878 days ago
Music

Offset Recreates Wild James Brown Interview, References Cardi B Drama in New Promo f/ Jamie Lee Curtis

The former Migos member plans on releasing new music in a few days, as revealed in a Jamie Lee Curtis-assisted video.

Jose Martinez1088 days ago
James Brown
Music

Family of James Brown Settles 15-Year Battle Over Estate

The family of late singer James Brown has reached a settlement deal in the 15-year dispute over his estate. Brown died in 2006 at the age of 73.

Brad Callas1819 days ago
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Music

Streams for Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," N.W.A's "F*ck tha Police," and More Rise Amid Protests

Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A, Childish Gambino, and Beyoncé among others have seen spikes in their protest-oriented songs amid nation-wide calls for justice.

Jordan Rose2234 days ago
Trinidad James
Music

Trinidad James Shares New Song "Jame$ Woo Woo"

After sharing a number of singles last year, Trinidad James is kicking off 2020 with "Jame$ Woo Woo."

Joe Price2361 days ago
janelle monae getty grammys 2018
Music

Janelle Monáe's "Make Me Feel" Performance on 'Colbert' Was a Layer of Homages

Janelle's performance paid respect to everyone from Janet Jackson to James Brown.

Alex Galbraith2820 days ago
Tiffany Haddish in LA
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Channels James Brown and Absolutely Owns Jimmy Fallon in a Lip Sync Battle

On 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon challenged Tiffany Haddish to a couple rounds of Lip Sync Battle, but Fallon’s impersonations just couldn’t compare.

tara mahadevan2821 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Surpasses Aretha Franklin's Record on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Kanye now has the fifth-highest total of top 40 hits on this particular chart, trailing Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and James Brown.

Joshua Espinoza2953 days ago
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This is a photo of Clyde Stubblefield.
Music

James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' Clyde Stubblefield Dies at 73

James Brown’s drummer Clyde Stubblefield, the most sampled drummer in hip-hop history, has died at 73.

Eric Diep3436 days ago
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Music

Recently Unearthed Recordings Reveal What Michael Jackson Really Thought About Prince

A set of recordings that were made to help craft Jackson's 1988 autobiography, Moonwalker, reveal Michael Jacksons's real thoughts about Prince.

Corbin Reiff3674 days ago
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Music

That Time Prince, Michael Jackson, and James Brown All Performed on the Same Stage

The world just lost a great one. R.I.P. Prince.

Angel Diaz3739 days ago
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Music

Justin Timberlake's Label Is Reportedly Being Sued Over "Suit & Tie"

The label reportedly didn't clear the vocals on the sample used.

Zach Frydenlund3844 days ago
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Music

Listen to Pete Rock's "James Brown Tribute Mix"

Pete Rock ends the week with a jamming tribute to James Brown.

Zach Frydenlund4368 days ago
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