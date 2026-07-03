Jaleel White

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Jaleel White in a floral shirt, LeBron James in sunglasses and a hat, and Drake in a purple shirt, posing at an event.
Music

Jaleel White Breaks Down Drake’s LeBron Lyric Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Jaleel White reacts to Drake’s "What Did I Miss?" lyric seemingly about LeBron James attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert amid an ongoing rap feud.

Mark Elibert373 days ago
Jaleel White visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Recalls How 'Calamity' of Custody Battle Affected His Performance on 'DWTS'

The actor was fighting for custody of his daughter while on the show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams443 days ago
Instagram
Pop Culture

Jaleel White and John Stamos Channel Uncle Jesse and Urkel to Recreate Iconic ‘Full House’ Scene

Playing Steve Urkel, White appeared in a 1991 episode of 'Full House.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams494 days ago
Jaleel White attends the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew launch event at Disneyland
Pop Culture

Jaleel White on Why He Thinks ‘Family Matters’ Not Considered Among Best Black Shows

White implied he had been told, "if it's not a hood story, it's not a Black story."

Joe Price585 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Jaleel White visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on November 18, 2024 in New York City/American actor Jaleel White, who stars as Steve Urkel in the television series 'Family Matters', circa 1990
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Recalls 'Family Matters' Execs Being Uncomfortable With His 'Bulge'

While the former 'Family Matters' was undergoing puberty, the sitcom's executives took notice and wanted White to adjust.

Jaelani Turner-Williams604 days ago
Jaleel White smiling in a black suit at an event; on the right, as Steve Urkel in a striped sweater and suspenders on a couch.
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Family Matters' Reboot

In a promo clip for his memoir 'Growing Up Urkel,' Jaleel White recalled Netflix's interest in a 'Family Matters' reboot after the success of 'Fuller House.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams614 days ago
Jaleel White attending an event.
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Says Playing Steve Urkel Damaged His Voice: ‘It’s Fine Now’

The actor said he didn't have a vocal coach to help him protect his voice.

Mark Elibert669 days ago
Two people posing together at an event, man in a gray suit with a pocket square, woman in a sleek sleeveless dress and clutch
Pop Culture

'Family Matters' Alum Jaleel White Marries Nicoletta Ruhl in L.A.

White, who played Steve Urkel on the sitcom 'Family Matters,' exchanged vows with Ruhl on May 4.

Jaelani Turner-Williams799 days ago
Eric Andre is pictured causing chaos
Pop Culture

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Confirmed for New Season Featuring Lil Yachty, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Waka Flocka, and More

Andre's remarkably absurd comedy series will bring a new batch of hilarious episodes, dubbed "Season 666," to Adult Swim and HBO Max starting in 2023.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
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ALEEL WHITE, REGINALD VELJOHNSON, JOMARIE PAYTON
Pop Culture

JoMarie Payton Says Jaleel White Tried to Physically Fight Her on ‘Family Matters’ Set

JoMarie Payton, who played Harriette Winslow on 'Family Matters,' said the cast dealt with their fair share of turmoil behind the scenes of the beloved show.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1534 days ago
Jaleel White attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Reflects on 'Family Matters' Friction and Fractured Bill Cosby Relationship

Along with the friction on the 'Family Matters' set, White reflected on his relationship with former mentor Bill Cosby and his fall from grace.

Xavier Hamilton1890 days ago
Jaleel White
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Says He Was ‘Not Welcome’ by ‘Family Matters’ Cast

The 44-year-old actor, who played Steve Urkel on the long-running sitcom, dishes about his experience in the upcoming episode of TVOne's 'Uncensored

Joshua Espinoza1898 days ago
Jaleel White attends the Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz Special
Pop Culture

'Family Matters' Actor Jaleel White Debuts New 'Purple Urkle' Cannabis Brand

White created ItsPurpl through a partnership with 710 Labs and together they will be producing variations of the popular Purple Urkle cannabis strain.

Xavier Hamilton1920 days ago
jaleel
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Revives Urkel for Upcoming 'Scooby-Doo' Show

His episode premieres on June 27.

Alex Galbraith2578 days ago
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