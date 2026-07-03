T-Pain Says Kanye Called One of His Lines ‘Corny,’ Then ‘Stole’ It for ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Opener
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T-Pain broke down the moment when Kanye West "stole" a bar after referring to it as “corny,” then used it on 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.'Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The not-so-secret history of Steve Urkel voicing Sonic the Hedgehog.Khal
21 Savage’s J. Cole-assisted "A Lot" is nominated for a Grammy. Producers DJ Dahi and J. White Did It explain how it was created at Spotify's songshop.Jessica Mckinney
From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman