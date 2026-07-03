21 Savage’s J. Cole-assisted "A Lot" is nominated for a Grammy. Producers DJ Dahi and J. White Did It explain how it was created at Spotify's songshop.Jessica Mckinney
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The U.S. is seeing a boost in diversity—particularly with Latinx and Asian residents—while the nation's white population is steadily on the decline.tara mahadevan
Pop Culture
Chet Hanks Slammed for Making Anti-Vaxxer Comments Despite Parents Famously Getting COVID-19
Is this where "White Boy Summer" was headed all along? Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has seemingly gone full anti-vaxxer.Trace William Cowen
Rachel Dolezal, who was previously in a similar controversy several years ago, is urging the public to instead focus their energy on other issues.Trace William Cowen