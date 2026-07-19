HGTV’s 'Totally 90s House' Pits 'Full House' Star Against Other TGIF Icons in Retro Reno Battle

The '90s revival isn't slowing down anytime soon, and HGTV is leaning all the way into the nostalgia. The network has unveiled Totally '90s House, a six-episode home renovation competition that puts some of the decade's biggest television stars on a mission to rescue homes that never escaped the era of honey oak cabinets, mirrored closet doors, sponge-painted walls, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Hosted by Jaleel White, whose character of Steve Urkel became one of the defining sitcom characters of the decade, the series pairs familiar faces from classic television in a renovation showdown with a nostalgic twist. Competing teams include Brian Austin Green, Beverley Mitchell, and Jodie Sweetin taking on Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence, and Keshia Knight Pulliam, with Joey Lawrence joining his younger brother along the way.

Guided by design experts Carter Oosterhouse and Sabrina Soto, the celebrities will modernize homes while preserving just enough '90s personality to honor the decade. The winning team will earn bragging rights and a $25,000 donation for its chosen charity. The format blends renovation competition with pop-culture time travel. During the extended premiere, White sends the celebrity teams across the country in search of houses that appear frozen in the last decade of the 20th century before assigning each group its makeover project. Future episodes feature VHS-delivered challenges, kitchen renovations, themed design competitions, and surprise judging panels. White said the show's premise practically wrote itself. "Everybody loves the '90s again," he said. "The fits are back, the playlists are on repeat, and kids who weren't even born yet are binge-watching the shows we made famous."