'Family Matters' Alum Jaleel White Marries Nicoletta Ruhl in L.A.

In an ironic tie to Drake's "Family Matters" single over the weekend, Family Matters alum, Jaleel White, got hitched last Saturday (May 4).

In an exclusive story from People, White, who played Steve Urkel on the aforementioned sitcom traded vows with tech exceutive Nicoletta Ruhl at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Ruhl is White's first wife, although the actor shares a daughter, Samaya, 14, with his former partner, Bridget Hardy.

"It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful," White told People about the intimate gathering.

On the 175-person guest list were Allyson Felix, Mekhi Phifer, Omar Miller, and others, who cheered the couple on when they surprised attendees with an outfit change and choreographed dance to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough."