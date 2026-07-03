Jeremy Allen White

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Future attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
Style

Future, LeBron James, and More Join Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 'What’s in My Bag' Campaign

The new campaign highlights the essentials several celebrities carry in their LV Speedy P9.

Joe Price105 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis attends a dinner for the cast and producers of "The Bear" at Musso & Frank Grill on June 9, 2025, in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'The Bear' Will End With Season 5, According to Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has doubled down on a heartfelt sentiment that hinted at the show’s end.

Alex Gonzalez134 days ago
Louis Vuitton ad. Left: Pusha T in a light suit with LV luggage. Right: Jeremy Allen White in a dark suit on a train with LV bag.
Style

Pusha T and Jeremy Allen White Star in Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Ahead of potential awards season glory, Pusha T and Jeremy Allen White lead a new Louis Vuitton campaign.

Trace William Cowen192 days ago
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan smiling at 'Sinners' event
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Nominees: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and More

Winners will be announced in January.

Trace William Cowen221 days ago
Bill Burr wearing a dark suit, smiles at an event with a Television Academy backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bill Burr Could Be Logging On for ‘The Social Network 2’

The comedian is reportedly in talks to join Aaron Sorkin’s sequel alongside Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison.

Griff Griffin294 days ago
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Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri attend a dinner for the cast and producers of "The Bear" at Musso & Frank Grill on June 9, 2025, in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Why Ayo Edeberi and Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' Characters Won't Date

Fans can't deny their on-screen chemistry, but the actors maintain their relationship is strictly platonic.

Alex Gonzalez326 days ago
Emmy Awards nominations graphic with a golden Emmy statue on a dark background with colorful light bursts.
Pop Culture

2025 Emmy Nominations: What to Know, From Beyoncé to 'Severance'

Will ‘Severance,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The Studio’ bag wins this time around?

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
A man in a white suit poses in front of a backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Allen White Nods to Roc-A-Fella’s ‘Death of a Dynasty’ While Promoting 'The Bear'

Jeremy Allen White included 'Death of a Dynasty' in his IG promo for Season 4 of 'The Bear.'

Mark Elibert387 days ago
Jeremy Allen White with curly hair wearing a dark shirt sits against a plain background.
Style

Jeremy Allen White Named Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, Pharrell Praises Actor's 'Quiet Confidence'

This year, White will be seen in new 'The Bear' episodes and a Springsteen biopic.

Trace William Cowen402 days ago
Split image. Left: Jeremy Allen White. Right: Molly Gordon
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Stars Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Fuel Dating Rumors After Sharing Kiss in L.A.

White was previously romantically linked to Spanish singer Rosalía last November.

Alex Ocho659 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Breaks Emmy Comedy Record at the 2024 Ceremony With 11 Awards

The FX series also beat its own record from 2023's 10 wins.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
Emmy Awards statue pictured
Pop Culture

Emmys 2024: Here Are This Year's Winners

'Shōgun' leads this year’s nominees class, followed by another FX hit, 'The Bear.'

Trace William Cowen669 days ago
Style

Carmy’s NN.07 Jacket From ‘The Bear’ Is Back in Stock

NN.07 is a Copenhagen-based brand.

tara mahadevan947 days ago

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