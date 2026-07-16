Amanda Serrano Chases KO Record in Historic TikTok Live Title Fight

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the fight at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, gives Serrano a chance to break the all-time women’s knockout record. Serrano, who owns a 49-4-1 record with 32 knockouts, tied the mark by stopping Cheyenne Hanson in May. Another finish against Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs), the WBO’s No. 2-ranked contender, would put Serrano alone at the top.

Amanda Serrano will chase boxing history on one of the world’s biggest social platforms. “The Real Deal” will defend her unified featherweight championship against Argentina’s Lucrecia Manzur on August 21 in the first championship boxing event streamed on TikTok Live .

History will be made even if the judges get involved. Serrano’s WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine titles will be contested over 12 two-minute rounds, making the bout the first unified women’s world championship scheduled under that format.

The matchup also extends Serrano’s reputation for pushing women’s boxing onto larger stages. In 2022, she and Katie Taylor became the first women to headline Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating opportunities for women’s boxing and bringing our sport to the biggest stages possible, so to headline the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok is incredibly meaningful,” Serrano said in a statement. “Women’s boxing deserves to be seen by as many people around the world as possible.”

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, Serrano followed her older sister, former featherweight champion Cindy Serrano, into boxing before turning professional in 2009. She has since won world titles in seven divisions—a Guinness World Record—and became the first Puerto Rican boxer, male or female, to claim undisputed champion status.

Serrano was also the first fighter signed by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and secured a lifetime agreement with the company in 2025. After retiring, she is expected to become chairwoman of MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives.