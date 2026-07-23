Jake Paul Fires Back at Critics: ‘I Brought Boxing and Combat Sports to Netflix’

Beyond streaming numbers, Paul’s MVP has pushed women’s boxing—recently promoting Hannah Rapp’s WBC title challenge before her death—and he says critics can either “jump on the train” of his growing influence or keep talking “sh*t.”

He points to massive viewership for the Tyson bout, his loss to Anthony Joshua, and MVP’s Ronda Rousey–Gina Carano MMA card as proof he’s one of combat sports’ biggest commercial draws and that MVP can pull UFC-level audiences on Netflix and ESPN.

Jake Paul shrugs off criticism of fighting older opponents like Mike Tyson and says his real legacy is that he “brought boxing and combat sports to Netflix” and delivered what he claims is the platform’s most-watched sporting event ever.

Jake Paul isn't interested in debating his critics anymore. The boxer and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder is once again defending his place in combat sports, arguing that his biggest achievement isn't who he's fought—it's the massive audiences he's brought to boxing. "I brought boxing and combat sports to Netflix and had the most-viewed sporting event streamed ever," Paul told Front Office Sports. "And I don't think it'll ever be broken."

The comments are Paul's latest response to the criticism that has followed his blockbuster November 2024 bout against 58-year-old Mike Tyson. While the fight drew backlash over the age gap, Paul says the conversation ignores what it accomplished for the sport. "You can say, 'He fought an old guy, beat up Mike Tyson, how dare he,' or you can say I brought boxing and combat sports to Netflix," he said. "So there's two ways to look at the coin. And it's easier to be a hater. I'd probably hate me too." Netflix estimated the Tyson fight averaged 108 million viewers globally, with roughly 60 million households tuning in and a peak of 65 million concurrent streams worldwide. While those figures weren't independently verified by Nielsen, the event became a landmark moment for Netflix's push into live sports and cemented Paul's status as one of combat sports' biggest commercial draws. That momentum has continued well beyond the Tyson fight. Paul's knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025 still attracted 33 million global viewers on Netflix, while MVP's first MMA event on the platform—headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano—averaged 12.4 million viewers worldwide.