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Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor's UFC 329 Knee Injury Before Expressing Support

"Prayers for you and your family," Paul wrote after posting videos making fun of McGregor.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor
(Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)/. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Jake Paul wasted little time reacting to Conor McGregor's injury at UFC 329. The streamer staged a pair of poolside videos mocking the Irishman's suspected ACL tear within hours of the fight's end.

Paul posted a video to his X account in which he kicks his left leg twice, grabs his right leg, howls in mock pain, and topples into a pool. He captioned it "UFC highlights from tonight."

Paul also posted an Instagram reel captioned "Recap for those who didn't watch," showing him walking near a pool before grabbing at his leg and tumbling into the water, recreating McGregor's awkward landing from earlier in the night.

After the initial round of mockery, Paul's tone shifted. He wrote on X, "prayers for you and your family," directed at McGregor.

During his long-awaited return to the ring on July 11 (Saturday), McGregor's knee buckled when he landed from a jumping roundhouse kick attempt. He tried to fight on but could barely get to his feet.

Referee Mike Beltran stopped the contest and awarded Max Holloway the win at 69 seconds of Round 1.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White said doctors suspected McGregor had blown his ACL. White also confirmed McGregor refused crutches after leaving the cage.

McGregor took to social media hours after the fight to update the world.

"My head gasket is gone," he wrote on X. "Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.

"I was so sharp and so ready for this fight, I cannot believe what has happened,” he added in a follow-up statement. “The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place.

"The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging,” he concluded. “I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return."

McGregor's latest UFC bout was his first since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

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