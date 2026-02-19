Ranking Jacob the Jeweler's 10 Greatest Pieces of All Time

Jacob the Jeweler is the most prolific jeweler in hip-hop history. The pieces he has created are so coveted that stars like Drake and Kim Kardashian even purchased them at auction decades after they were made.

But which Jacob the Jeweler creation is the greatest of them all? Is it one of the countless diamond pendants that he made for Pharrell and Nigo in the 2000s? Is it the almighty Roc-A-Fella chain? Is it one of his new school pieces for G-Dragon? There are no shortage of worthy choices.

These are our picks for the Top 10 Jacob the Jeweler Pieces of All Time.