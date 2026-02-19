Ranking Jacob the Jeweler's 10 Greatest Pieces of All Time

Jacob the Jeweler is the most prolific jeweler in hip-hop history. The pieces he has created are so coveted that stars like Drake and Kim Kardashian even purchased them at auction decades after they were made.
But which Jacob the Jeweler creation is the greatest of them all? Is it one of the countless diamond pendants that he made for Pharrell and Nigo in the 2000s? Is it the almighty Roc-A-Fella chain? Is it one of his new school pieces for G-Dragon? There are no shortage of worthy choices.
These are our picks for the Top 10 Jacob the Jeweler Pieces of All Time.
10. Gold PSP
Made For: Pharrell
Chalk this up as one of the most unnecessary custom pieces of all time. Still, we have to admire the commitment to flexing that’s needed to have your jeweler cover your PSP in 14-karat gold. Imagine playing Midnight Club: DUB Edition on this thing?
9. Mini Skateboards
Made For: Pharrell
While we were all playing with Tech Decks, Pharrell was getting some diamond-encrusted finger boards to hang around his neck. This is the perfect embodiment of his “Skateboard P” moniker, but is also much calmer in comparison to some of the other customs that Jacob made for Pharrell over the years, thus its lower placement.
8. Bandana Royale
Made For: G-Dragon
Jacob the Jeweler’s best work isn’t limited to P and Nigo. One of his most creative custom pieces also happens to be one of his most recent. Made for Korean superstar G-Dragon in 2025, this bandana-shaped choker necklace features 209.71 carats of total gemstones including rubies, emeralds, blue sapphires, purple sapphires, pink sapphires, orange sapphires, and paraiba tourmalines. The focal point is G-Dragon’s signature daisy with a 5.40-carat fancy yellow round brilliant cut diamond at the center.
7. Horus Chain
Made For: Kanye West
Easily the biggest piece that Jacob and Co. ever produced is this insane chain worn by Kanye West during his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy era. The pendant is a 24-karat gold Horus, the Egyptian God known as a symbol of kingship, protection, and the sun/moon. Most notably, Ye had this around his neck in the “Power” video. While this obviously isn’t one of the pieces you can wear from week to week, the ambitious design made for one of the lasting visuals of Ye’s illustrious career.
6. BBC ICECREAM Dollar Bill
Made For: NIGO
NIGO has possessed plenty of amazing Jacob and Co. pieces over the years. None are as symbolic of that relationship than this giant dollar bill from the 2000s. NIGO commissioned Jacob to create this piece to celebrate the launch of BBC ICECREAM in 2004. The pendant is one of the brand’s signature motifs. True to the hip-hop style that has inspired so much of NIGO’s work over the years, the green pendant hung from a thick dookie chain. While NIGO no longer owns the piece (it was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in 2014 for $104,764), its legacy lives on. Japanese boutique Casanova Vintage has it on hand at its shop for its various high-profile visitors to be photographed with.
5. N.E.R.D. Brain Logo
Made For: Pharrell
N.E.R.D.’s brain logo was most commonly seen stamped across trucker hats in the 2000s. True to form, P also made sure to immortalize one of the greatest music logos of all time with some ice. Two versions of this chain exist. While we prefer the gold with a ruby brain, there is also white gold with a blue diamond brain. They both ended up in the hands of Drake after Pharrell sold them as part of the first Joopiter auction back in 2022.
This is certainly one of Jacob’s more simplistic designs, but what it represents is why it is positioned so high.
4. Iced-Out G-Shock
Made For: Pharrell
Before Pharrell was casually strapping million dollar watches to his wrist, he was flooding streetwear’s greatest watch with diamonds. The iced-out G-Shock is as cool now as it was back in the 2000s when Pharrell first flaunted it. Not only does it illustrate how much fun Pharrell and Jacob were having cooking up all of these items back in the day, it proves that luxury watches aren’t the only ones that can benefit from a few gems.
3. Five Time Zone Watch
Made For: Your Favorite Rappers and Entertainers
These days, Jacob and Co. has become known much more for its inventive Swiss timepieces than its custom pendants for rap’s elite. It all started with the Five Time Zone. Debuted in 2002, the brand sells the vibrant watch to this day in a multitude of colorways. It has been worn everyone from Paris Hilton to Drake. Supreme has even released its own version of the flashy design. You can’t tell the story of Jacob and Co. without it.
2. Roc-A-Fella Chain
Made For: Jay-Z and the rest of the Roc-A-Fella family
Throughout hip-hop’s history, there is no chain more coveted than the Roc chain. Gold. White gold. Rose gold. Diamonds. Black diamonds. Yellow diamonds. The flavor of the Roc chain didn’t matter. It just mattered that you were given one. It was the ultimate status symbol that proved you were a part of the Roc-A-Fella Records family. And we wouldn’t have the first Roc chains without Jacob. As simple of an idea as it is, it has to stand at the top of the all-time list (almost).
1. N.E.R.D. Baby Milo Chain
Made For: Pharrell
When we think of Jacob the Jeweler, we think of Pharrell. You could not tell the story of one of their careers without the other. And when it comes to Pharrell’s collection of Jacob and Co. pieces, this is the one that rises above the rest.
This piece pulls out all the stops to achieve neck-breaker status, from a multicolored Gucci link chain to the Baby Milo-esque caricatures of N.E.R.D. that don the circular pendant. It’s a perfect encapsulation of the cotton candy-colored Bape and Billionaire Boys Club pieces that defined 2000s streetwear. It’s also the crown jewel of Jacob the Jeweler’s legendary archive.