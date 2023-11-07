October’s Very Own and Jacob & Co Partner for Owl Emblem Necklace

October's Very Own is running it up in apparel. Now, they're planning to take over the jewelry game.
The lifestyle brand, founded by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib, has announced a new partnership with jewelry retailer Jacob & Co for a limited edition necklace. Featuring the signature OVO owl emblem, the necklace is dripped in 14K gold and sterling silver. Just in time for the holidays, the piece is available for preorder on Nov. 8.
The collaboration makes OVO's latest after teaming up with The Simpsons for a clothing capsule.
OVO's foray into jewelry makes sense. Drake has repeatedly flaunted his jewelry this year, notably in the "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," where he shows off diamond-encrusted chains that were auctioned off by Pharrell Williams via Joopiter. The Her Loss rapper later dissed Williams (and Pusha T) on Travis Scott's track "MELTDOWN," where he references the chains and claims that he literally had them melted down.
In July, Drake confirmed that he was a buyer in another auction, this time for the late Tupac Shakur. For $1,016,000, the Toronto native scored Pac's ring that the rapper wore during his last public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.
Auctioned by Sotheby's, the 17-karat ring "sits atop a diamond-encrusted gold band is the ‘crown’ itself: a gold circlet studded with the three largest jewels in the entire piece—a central cabochon ruby, flanked by two pavé-cut diamonds," per a website description.
To celebrate his eighth studio album For All the Dogs, Drake even gifted himself an 18-carat dog bone chain.