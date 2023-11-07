October’s Very Own and Jacob & Co Partner for Owl Emblem Necklace

October's Very Own is running it up in apparel. Now, they're planning to take over the jewelry game.

The lifestyle brand, founded by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib, has announced a new partnership with jewelry retailer Jacob & Co for a limited edition necklace. Featuring the signature OVO owl emblem, the necklace is dripped in 14K gold and sterling silver. Just in time for the holidays, the piece is available for preorder on Nov. 8.

The collaboration makes OVO's latest after teaming up with The Simpsons for a clothing capsule.

OVO's foray into jewelry makes sense. Drake has repeatedly flaunted his jewelry this year, notably in the "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," where he shows off diamond-encrusted chains that were auctioned off by Pharrell Williams via Joopiter. The Her Loss rapper later dissed Williams (and Pusha T) on Travis Scott's track "MELTDOWN," where he references the chains and claims that he literally had them melted down.