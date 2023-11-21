Rihanna Wore a $400,000 Watch Anklet at F1 in Las Vegas

Rihanna's latest outing was icier than ever.
In support of her boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s Puma x F1 pop-up, the 35-year-old singer made an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday looking glamorous as ever, but it was her jewelry that really stole the show.
The “Diamonds” singer was photographed arriving at the race wearing a custom Jacob & Co. watch anklet with over 70 carats of round and emerald cut diamonds in 18K white gold that, according to a press release, she personally requested to be custom made for her.
Rih and Jacob Arabo’s, a.k.a Jacob the Jeweler, relationship spans over a decade, but it’s their most recent collaborations that have been generating headlines.
At the top of the year, she rocked his $700,000 watch choker at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, France. For her Super Bowl Halftime performance at the top of the year, she wore a red Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Watch that retails for $72,000.
It’s not clear when we’ll get new music, but fans can continue to look forward to new fashion offerings from the mother of two, including her Puma Creeper Phatty sneakers that are set to debut on Nov. 30.