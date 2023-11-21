Rihanna Wore a $400,000 Watch Anklet at F1 in Las Vegas

Rihanna's latest outing was icier than ever.

In support of her boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s Puma x F1 pop-up, the 35-year-old singer made an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday looking glamorous as ever, but it was her jewelry that really stole the show.

The “Diamonds” singer was photographed arriving at the race wearing a custom Jacob & Co. watch anklet with over 70 carats of round and emerald cut diamonds in 18K white gold that, according to a press release, she personally requested to be custom made for her.