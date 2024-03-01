Some of February's Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky’s ‘R’ Ring and Lil Yachty’s Crayon Bracelet

ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Ice Spice were some of the celebrities wearing the best jewelry in February 2024.

Mar 01, 2024
Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Are rings the new trend in custom jewelry? Usually, this list is populated by tons of crazy pendants and watches. This month, plenty of stars decided to hit up their favorite jewelers to create one-of-a-kind rings instead. 


Highlights included a ring for Yeat with an actual piece of meteorite in it, a bracelet that looks like a crayon for Lil Yachty, a ring for ASAP Rocky to rep his family, and more. Take a closer look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from February 2024, below.

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Yeat's Meteorite Ring

Via Alex Moss

Jeweler: Alex Moss

Yeat has really leaned into the extraterrestrial iconography for the rollout of his latest album, 2093. So of course, he had to pay a visit to Alex Moss to get something to commemorate the release. This custom-cut ring features a real chunk of meteorite in it. The pyramid-shaped meteorite is covered in a natural pattern, while the band is covered in diamonds and tube designs that look like something out of the Alien movies. According to Alex Moss, the futuristic design incorporates 18k white gold and 21 carats of VVS diamonds. There are also green gems on either side of the band. If this is a sign of the future, it’s bright

ASAP Rocky's 'R' Ring

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Jeweler: Unknown

We love a sentimental accessory. Ever since ASAP Rocky flaunted his fingers full of rings backstage at the Bottega Veneta Fall 2024 show, the Internet can’t stop talking about one in particular. The gold design features a circular arrangement of four letter Rs that represent the four members of his family: Rakim, Robyn, RZA, and Riot Rose. The birthstone of each individual is also placed inside each “R.” At the time of publishing, the jeweler behind the special ring is still unknown, but props to whoever put this together.

Lil Yachty's Crayon Bracelet

Ice Spice's Opium Chain

Pharrell's Human Made Ring

