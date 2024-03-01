Some of February's Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky’s ‘R’ Ring and Lil Yachty’s Crayon Bracelet

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Are rings the new trend in custom jewelry? Usually, this list is populated by tons of crazy pendants and watches. This month, plenty of stars decided to hit up their favorite jewelers to create one-of-a-kind rings instead.





Highlights included a ring for Yeat with an actual piece of meteorite in it, a bracelet that looks like a crayon for Lil Yachty, a ring for ASAP Rocky to rep his family, and more. Take a closer look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from February 2024, below.