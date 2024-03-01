Some of February's Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky’s ‘R’ Ring and Lil Yachty’s Crayon Bracelet
ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Ice Spice were some of the celebrities wearing the best jewelry in February 2024.
Are rings the new trend in custom jewelry? Usually, this list is populated by tons of crazy pendants and watches. This month, plenty of stars decided to hit up their favorite jewelers to create one-of-a-kind rings instead.
Highlights included a ring for Yeat with an actual piece of meteorite in it, a bracelet that looks like a crayon for Lil Yachty, a ring for ASAP Rocky to rep his family, and more. Take a closer look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from February 2024, below.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy