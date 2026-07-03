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Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.Mike DeStefano
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi
From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
From Ben Baller to Alex Moss, six legendary jewelers tell the stories behind some of Drake’s most memorable ice.Mike DeStefano