Jason of Beverly Hills

Jason of Beverly Hills is a luxury jewelry brand founded in 2002 by Jason Arasheben, a Beverly Hills-based jeweler who built the label around bespoke, one-of-a-kind diamond pieces for a high-profile clientele. Arasheben has established the brand as a destination for custom commissions from celebrities and athletes, with clients including Drake, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian. He has also become the go-to designer for many of the championship rings in the NFL, NBA, and beyond. Jason of Beverly Hills operates at the intersection of fine jewelry craftsmanship and celebrity culture, and its work regularly appears in music videos, on red carpets, and in editorial coverage of hip-hop fashion. Its Beverly Hills base and bespoke model distinguish it from mass-market jewelry brands and position it as a maker of singular, investment-grade pieces.

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Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Seattle Seahawks Reveal the Largest Super Bowl Ring Ever, Designed by Jason of Beverly Hills

It features a mechanized Lumen Field arch, blue sapphires, and a removable pendant top.

Trey Alston35 days ago
Drake's custom championship run manufactured by Jason of Beverly Hills
Music

Drake Celebrates Rec Basketball League Championship with $100,000 Diamond Rings

Fresh off winning his SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship for the second year in a row, Drake enlisted Jason of Beverly Hills to design over-the-top rings.

Brad Callas1406 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller during the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Tamba Bay Buccaneers
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller Working With Celebrity Jeweler to Craft Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl Rings

Celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills is working closely with Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to design the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl rings.

Brad Callas1531 days ago
lakers rings
Sports

Los Angeles Lakers Championship Rings Feature Kobe Bryant Tribute

The huge rings, which were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills with help from Don C, contain 16.45 carats and 804 stones, as well as tributes to Kobe Bryant.

Abel Shifferaw2033 days ago
d
Style

Drake Debuts New Ski Mask Cupid Chain Valued at $300,000

Drake continues to give off Album Mode vibes with the debut of a new piece from the Jason of Beverly Hills team, who previously worked on his 2Pac chains.

Trace William Cowen2172 days ago
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drake
Style

Drake Honors 2Pac With New Diamond Chains Valued at $300,000 Each

Drake hit up Jason of Beverly Hills for the pair of new chains, which include a lifelike depiction of the late legend 2Pac. The pieces took 150 hours to build.

Trace William Cowen2179 days ago
ASAP Yams pendant
Style

Drake Gifts ASAP Rocky Yams Pendant Ahead of ASAP Yams Day

The piece, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, is made of 600 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds.

Joshua Espinoza2373 days ago
drake
Music

Drake Reportedly Had a Custom $400,000 OVO iPhone Case Made

The 2019 Best Rap Song winner is said to have placed the order with Jason of Beverly Hills, complete with diamonds.

Trace William Cowen2711 days ago
drake getty prince williams
Music

Drake Shows Off Life-Size Owl Jewelry Made With 'Over a Kilo of Gold'

Drake's jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills revealed that the chain is made out of "over a kilo of gold and over 100 carats of Ascher cut diamonds." When he received the piece this weekend, Drake said, "It’s the infinity gauntlet."

Eric Skelton2875 days ago

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