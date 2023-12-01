November's Biggest Jewelry Purchases: Rihanna's $400,000 Anklet, NBA YoungBoy's 'Anarchy' Chain, and More
Rihanna's $400,000 anklet, NBA YoungBoy's "Anarchy" chain, and Drake's 50-carat diamond dog leash top Nov. 2023's biggest celeb jewelry purchases.
