J Dilla

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Busta Rhymes and J Dilla
Music

Busta Rhymes Announces New 'Dillagence 2' Project With J Dilla Production

The release date and tracklist haven't been revealed yet.

Trey Alston146 days ago
(L-R) G Herbo, J Dilla and Madlib.
Music

G Herbo Asks Who J Dilla and Madlib Are, Internet Reacts: "Don't Kill Me'

"Not knowing J Dilla as a rapper is pretty sad," one internet user said, unimpressed with the Chicago rapper's lack of knowledge.

Joshua Espinoza357 days ago
Action figure of J Dilla with a striped shirt, cap, and chain, alongside a music production device. Package labeled "J Dilla Donuts."
Music

J Dilla 'Donuts' Figure on Complex Shop: How to Buy

Super7 pays tribute to Dilla’s legacy with collectible album-cover figure.

Complex Staff394 days ago
J Dilla
Style

J Dilla Honored With Watch That Tracks Both Regular and Dilla Time

The timepiece is part of Shinola's Great American Series.

tara mahadevan430 days ago
Hip-hop artist J Dilla of the group Slum Village photographed at the Key Club
Music

J Dilla Street Gets Unveiled Ahead of the Late Producer's Birthday

Motor City officials honored J Dilla more nearly 20 years after his death.

Joshua Espinoza525 days ago
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A man with glasses, wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt, is seated indoors in a setting with plants and a light background
Music

J Dilla's Brother Illa J Argues That Kanye Wouldn't Be as 'Big as He Is' If Producer Was Still Alive

Ye and Dilla worked together before the Detroit producer's untimely death in 2006.

tara mahadevan773 days ago
Common in a light jacket, Kanye West in a hoodie, and J Dilla in a dark coat
Music

Common Thanks J Dilla and Ye on the Anniversary of ‘Be’ Album

Common celebrated the 19th anniversary of his sixth studio album over the weekend.

tara mahadevan780 days ago
j dilla pistons jacket
Sports

J Dilla’s Legacy Inspires New Detroit Pistons and Royce da 5'9" Collab

The capsule's announcement comes on what would have marked Dilla's 50th birthday.

Trace William Cowen891 days ago
Music

Detroit Funk Icon Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler Dies at 65

Fiddler is credited with introducing J Dilla to Q-Tip in 1994.

tara mahadevan942 days ago
This is a photo of J. Dilla
Music

Questlove to Executive Produce J Dilla Documentary With Estate's Approval

Questlove's directorial debut 'Summer of Soul' took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year and was met with universal acclaim.

Trace William Cowen1393 days ago
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phife dawg posthumous album forever
Music

Phife Dawg's Estate Reveals Cover Art and Tracklist for Posthumous Album 'Forever'

Phife Dawg's estate has announced the tracklist for the late rapper's posthumous album. 'Forever' will feature appearances from Busta Rhymes, Q-Tip, and more.

Jordan Rose1584 days ago
phife dawg
Music

Listen to Phife Dawg's New Song "Nutshell Part 2" f/ Busta Rhymes and Redman

Phife Dawg's estate has dropped off "Nutshell Part 2.” The track is the first single from the rapper's upcoming posthumous album, ‘Forever.'

tara mahadevan1980 days ago
j dilla reissue
Music

20th Anniversary Edition of J Dilla's 'Welcome 2 Detroit' Released on Streaming

BBE Music are celebrating the 20th anniversary of J Dilla's 'Welcome 2 Detroit' by releasing the album to streaming platforms and with a 7” vinyl box set.

tara mahadevan1987 days ago
black thought kanye dilla
Music

Black Thought Recalls Watching Kanye Break Out Using ‘Almost That Same Blueprint’ as J Dilla

This evolution didn't happen because of luck. Black Thought explained that Kanye had an intense work ethic that rivaled his own passion for crafting rhymes.

Xavier Hamilton2096 days ago

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