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In honor of the 20 year anniversary of Dilla's death, we assembled the 50 best J Dilla songs.Andrew Barber
Nike was planning to release a shoe to commemorate the late producer.Brendan Dunne
In a recent sitdown with Coda Collection, Common spoke on what it was like living with J Dilla, and how he wishes he could have made one more album with KanyeMackenzie Cummings-Grady
Rapper toys like Madvillain figures by Kidrobot and Travis Scott 'Rodeo' action figures are highly sought after. Here are the best rapper toys of all time.Lei Takanashi