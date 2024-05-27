Common Thanks J Dilla and Ye on the Anniversary of ‘Be’ Album

Common showed his gratitude to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and J Dilla on the anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, Be.
Over the weekend, the Chicago native took to Instagram to look back on his sixth studio album, which dropped May 24, 2005.
“I was reminded that yesterday was the 19th anniversary for Be,” the 52-year-old wrote. “How grateful I am to Ye and J Dilla and all the artists and musicians who created on that album.”
He continued, “Be changed my life and it’s amazing how many people come to me young and old (well older ha) who tell me they were inspired by that album. Give thanks to the most high.”
Together, West and Dilla produced a majority of Com’s album, and Ye lent his vocals to the songs, “They Say,” “Go!,” and “The Corner.”
The trio were close collaborators prior to Jay Dee’s death in 2006. Earlier this year, on Hot 97, Common reflected on an instance when Yeezy visited Com and Dilla at their home in Los Angeles. At that point, Ye was already sampling the Detroit producer’s drums on his beat tapes.
“Ye was talking to [Dilla] and they was just bonding, and then Dilla gave Ye these drums on a record,” Common said on Ebro in the Morning. “I promise you, Ye was like, it was the golden chalice,” Com said, noting that as soon as they got to the studio, the Donda rapper “was working on those songs.”
Common added, “Dilla had a lot of love for Ye. And Ye had love for Dilla. It was great to see somebody who was as great as Ye just be like, ‘Dilla gave me these joints!’”