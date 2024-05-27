Common Thanks J Dilla and Ye on the Anniversary of ‘Be’ Album

Common showed his gratitude to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and J Dilla on the anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, Be.

Over the weekend, the Chicago native took to Instagram to look back on his sixth studio album, which dropped May 24, 2005.

“I was reminded that yesterday was the 19th anniversary for Be,” the 52-year-old wrote. “How grateful I am to Ye and J Dilla and all the artists and musicians who created on that album.”

He continued, “Be changed my life and it’s amazing how many people come to me young and old (well older ha) who tell me they were inspired by that album. Give thanks to the most high.”