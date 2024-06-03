J Dilla's Brother Illa J Argues That Kanye Wouldn't Be as 'Big as He Is' If Producer Was Still Alive

Illa J has some pretty strict rules on what makes someone a music producer.

In a recent episode of AnecDope, the rapper, singer, and producer spoke about his brother, J Dilla’s legacy and touched on one of today’s biggest artists, Ye, formerly know as Kanye West.

“I don’t think Kanye is as big as he is if my brother still alive,” Illa said at around the 36:50 minute mark. “I’m sorry. Kanye needs seven producers. If you look at the credits, there’s like 20 producers on one track.”