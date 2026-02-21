Busta Rhymes Announces New 'Dillagence 2' Project With J Dilla Production

Busta Rhymes has revealed that he’s releasing a new album with production from the legendary late producer J Dilla. On Thursday (Feb. 19), Busta Rhymes had a listening session in New York City for the upcoming project, Dillagence 2, which will be a sequel to the original mixtape from 2007, put out by Busta and DJ Mick Boogie, and which likewise featured Busta, along with some special guests, rapping over Dilla beats. Busta Rhymes made it clear that his sequel was dropping in an accompanying Instagram post. “THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE DON’T STOP!!! NEVERRR!!! BREAKING NEWS!!!! BUSTA RHYMES x J DILLA NEW ALBUM!! POP UP LISTENING SESSION TONIGHT!” he wrote.

Though details about the project are scarce, it appears to have a collaboration with Lil Wayne on it. Staik Selektah joined Busta Rhymes for the listening event and recorded a snippet of the song being played, tagging Weezy in the clip he posted. Busta and Dilla had a close creative relationship, dating back to the Dungeon Dragon’s solo debut. Some of their biggest collabs are “Still Shining,” “Turn Me Up Some,” and “Show Me What You Got.” In 2020, Busta Rhymes spoke to GQ about his relationship with Dilla. “J Dilla left me with over 300 beats before he passed,” he said. “I’m extremely selective with who I give them to, which is why I haven’t given them to anybody except Raekwon and that was for Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Part Two.” “I’ve always tried to represent and uphold the legacy of the late, great J Dilla, through all of my albums … I’m a huge fan of Dilla,” Busta continued. “I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world. To me, my top three favorite producers ever are Dr. Dre, Q-Tip and J Dilla.”

News of new music from Busta Rhymes comes months after he received the Hip Hop Icon Award from the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce last August.