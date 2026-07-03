Johnny Dang

Johnny Dang is a Vietnamese-American jeweler and designer based in Houston, Texas, credited with popularizing custom diamond-encrusted grillz in hip-hop culture. He rose to fame through collaborations with rappers like Paul Wall and Mike Jones, combining traditional jewelry techniques with bold, street-inspired designs that emphasize intricate diamond settings and personalized craftsmanship. Dang’s relevance traces back to the early 2000s Houston rap scene, where his grillz transformed from niche accessories into coveted status symbols. His unique ability to customize pieces with precise diamond cuts and tailored fits make each grill a distinctive expression of urban luxury and personal identity. He is still revered as a legendary figure in the jewelry industry creating custom pieces for rappers like Drake and athletes like Ja'Marr Chase.

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Paul Wall in a Texans jersey, wearing a cap and chains; Nelly performing in sunglasses and chains.
Music

Paul Wall Recalls Nelly Buying Fake Grill That Led to Their Hit Song “Grillz”

Paul Wall says Nelly was first sold a fake Johnny Dang grill, leading to their 2005 hit “Grillz,” a No. 1 Billboard smash.

Mark Elibert311 days ago
meg thee stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off New Johnny Dang Grills in Song Teaser

The Houston hottie recently dropped off her third studio album, 'Megan.'

tara mahadevan656 days ago
Left: Sauce Walka showing off his new grill. Right: Still of Johnny Dang
Style

Johnny Dang Calls Out Sauce Walka for Buying $1 Million Grill From Ex-Employee: ‘Don’t F*cking Disrespect My Name’

Sauce and jeweler Jose "Geo" Mata claim the new set is the world's first permanent grill worth a million dollars.

Alex Ocho686 days ago
Side-by-side images; left image shows a man in a patterned jacket and necklace, while the right image features a man in a denim jacket with patches
Style

Johnny Dang Recreated Iconic G-Unit Spinner Chain for Drake’s “Family Matters” Video

The jeweler also gifted Drizzy an iced-out pair of grills as a "welcome to Houston" present.

Mark Elibert802 days ago
Lil Pump
Music

Lil Pump Shows Off His $250K Diamond Grill That Took a Month to Make

The piece was created by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.

Joshua Espinoza2666 days ago
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