Featured
From Lil Uzi Vert's iced out grills from Johnny Dang to ASAP Rocky's new 'Grim' belt by Alex Moss, here were some of September 2022's craziest jewelry purchasesLei Takanashi
Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.Mike DeStefano
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo