Terrence Howard Suspects Joel Silver Threat Is Reason He Lost ‘Iron Man’ Role

Terrence Howard has shared that he believes threatening Joel Silver on a previous film project caused him to be booted from the Iron Man franchise.

On the Thursday (March 5) episode of PBD Podcast, the Empire actor recalled a tense conversation he had with the producer during the promotional tour for his 2007 film, The Brave One, which starred Howard, Jodie Foster, a young Zoë Kravitz and more.

While promoting the psychological thriller at Venice Film Festival at the time of its release, a reporter asked Howard why his name on the film’s poster wasn’t placed next to Foster’s, which prompted him to have a heated conversation with Silver.

"So, I started making calls as if that was my right, and it wasn't. And then Joel Silver came and and had a conversation with me. He's like, 'The reason your name isn't above the titles is because you're not the star of this thing. It's Jodie,'" Howard recalled Silver saying (around the 1:21:00 mark in the clip below).

"'And if you win, if you get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to be for supporting actor. It's not going to be for best actor.'" And I was like, 'Okay, thank you for telling me that. Now I understand. But you have to remember I'm a man just like you. And if you ever talk to me in that way again, I'mma knock your teeth out your mouth.'"