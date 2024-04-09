No one really dies in superhero comics, and Robert Downey Jr. seems to believe the same thinking can be applied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Happily," Downey told Ryan D'Agostino in a new Esquire cover story when asked if he'd return to the MCU. "It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win."

We are now nearly five years removed from the death of Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. Since then, the 59-year-old actor has branched out as an executive producer on Netflix's Sweet Tooth, starred in and produced a documentary about his late father titled Sr., and earned an Academy Award last month for Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer.

Given how much Downey has accomplished over the past half-decade, one can't help but wonder if he closed that chapter of his life and career for good. After all, Stark's death is probably as clear-cut of a conclusion to a character as you can get.

In a Vanity Fair profile on Downey last year, Feige shot down speculation regarding the possibility of resurrecting Tony Stark. Even though Feige knows as well as anyone that death is never permanent for superheroes or their foes, he also wants to preserve that moment for everyone who worked behind the scenes in getting the Infinity Saga to successfully cross the finish line.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige said. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."