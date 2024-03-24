Gwyneth Paltrow on Superhero Movies: ‘Can Only Make So Many Good Ones That Feel Truly Original’

“I understand that this is a risk-averse industry; I get it. But $200 million dollar movies are also a risk, you know?” said Jefferson while accepting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for American Fiction.

He continued, “And it doesn’t always work out but you take the risk anyway. And instead of making one $200 million dollar movie, try making twenty $10 million dollar movies or fifty $4 million dollar movies. Like, you can—there are so many people, I just feel so much joy being here, I felt so much joy making this movie, and I want other people to experience that joy, and they’re out there I promise you.”

Paltrow, who has starred as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man films and other MCU films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame, acknowledges that there’s limitations to the current trend of big-budget superhero films.

“You want the best chance to have a strong ROI. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable,” Paltrow told Evans, per Deadline. “But if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies … you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”