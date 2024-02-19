Robert Downey Jr. Jokingly Thanks Christopher Nolan for Saving His 'Dwindling Credibility' Post-MCU

All jokes aside, Downey Jr. has never shied away from defending the quality of his MCU catalog. Back in January, the actor claimed some of his “best work” went unnoticed because of the superhero genre.

“I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel, where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre,” Downey Jr. told Rob Lowe on the latter's podcast.

Downey Jr. continued by crediting Nolan with giving his post-MCU career a boost.

“In a way, I did myself a favor, because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate," he explained. "And it rendered me teachable. And the crazy thing is they say, ‘When the student is ready, the [Christopher] Nolan will come.’ I mean, ‘the teacher will come.’ And that’s what happened."