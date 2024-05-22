Terrence Howard Says Robert Downey Jr. Not Helping Him After ‘Iron Man’ Recast 'Broke Me a Little Bit’

Terrence Howard revealed that he felt betrayed by Robert Downey Jr. when his role as James "Rhodey" Rhodes was recast and given to Don Cheadle following the release of the first Iron Man film.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Howard reflected on his time filming Iron Man and claimed he pushed for Downey Jr. to be cast as the lead role of Tony Stark/Iron Man. According to Howard, he asked the film's producer, Avi Arad, to take one million out of the $4.5 million he was getting and use to cast Downey Jr.

"I love Robert. I love what he does. I loved him in Weird Science. Well if Robert wants to come in… So I called Avi Arad immediately. He was the producer on it and I'm like, 'Avi, I hear Robert wants to come in but you guys don't even let him audition,'" Howard said in the podcast. "He's like, 'No we can't bond him.' I'm like, 'Instead of the four and a half you want to give me why don't you take a million dollars for the bond for him and let him audition.' So he gets the part. Robert is like, 'I love you. Thank you so much.'"