Robert Downey Jr. Had a Nightmare About His Kittens When He Learned of His Oscar Nomination

Robert Downey Jr. was having a dream about his cats when he found out he was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

The actor, who recently won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for his portrayal of Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the Christopher Nolan film, spoke with People about how he learned about his Oscar nomination.

“I was having this nightmare that the kittens [Willow and Winifred] had taken one of my Nicorette wrappers, and I was going to get in trouble," Downey Jr. said, adding that his wife, producer Susan Downey, told him the news before the couple spent the day celebrating his achievement.

The Iron Man star, who was nominated for best supporting actor in 2009, as well as best actor in 1993, added that the true "reward was the experience" of working with the Oppenheimer cast, which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

“There is a bond and we have just huge respect for each other," he shared.

Blunt reiterated Downey Jr.'s comments about the group's bond, telling People, “I feel like we’ve been such a little gang of this Oppenheimer ride, which seems to be forever lasting and extends beyond what any of us dreamt of."

Downey Jr.'s Oscar nomination comes days after he won best supporting actor at last weekend's BAFTAs.

While accepting the award, he reflected on his career and jokingly thanked Christopher Nolan for rescuing his post-Iron Man credibility.

"When I was 42, I did two films for Guy Ritchie and learned how to make big Hollywood movies with a civil British flare. I then played a guy named Tony in the MCU for about 12 years," he shared. “And then recently, that dude Chris Nolan suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to perhaps resurrect my dwindling credibility. So I share this with my fellow nominees, this has been an exceptional year.”

Watch Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech below.