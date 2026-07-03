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(L-R) Charles Barkley and Cardi B.
Sports

Charles Barkley Would 'Love' ESPN to Fire Him Over Cardi B Joke: 'People Can’t Take a Joke'

Apparently, a firing would result in a big payout for the NBA Hall of Famer.

Will Lavin36 days ago
Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson each wearing distinctive outfits.
Pop Culture

Watch Jamie Foxx's Spot-On 'Inside the NBA' Impressions of Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson

Jamie Foxx did some uncanny impressions of the 'Inside the NBA' cast including Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson Jr.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
Two basketball players in action on the court, including Karl-Anthony Towns in a Knicks jersey
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Feeling Late Mother's Presence During NBA Finals Debut: 'I Was Seeing Her'

KAT attributes the sense of peace he felt in Wednesday's game to his late mother, who died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors (C) reacts to his technical foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter of Game T
Sports

Draymond Green Tells Knicks Fan to Watch Mouth ‘Before I Crush Those Dirty A** Kids in Your Banner'

The Warriors star and 'Inside the NBA' analyst directed a disturbing reply at two young girls pictured in a fan's profile banner.

Mark Elibert54 days ago
Charles Barkley
Sports

Charles Barkley Says Gay Athletes Stay Closeted Because 'We Live in a Homophobic Society'

Barkley made the comments on 'Inside the NBA,' while they honored Jason Collins, who recently passed away.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
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Cast of Inside the NBA
Sports

Fans Share Their Favorite ‘Inside the NBA Moments’ as Show’s TNT Run Ends

The show's time on the network is over after 36 years, as the hosts plan to move elsewhere.

Trey Alston411 days ago
Charles Barkley is interviewing Karl-Anthony Towns in a New York Knicks jersey on a basketball court.
Sports

Charles Barkley Grills Karl-Anthony Towns About His ‘Dumb Fouls’: ‘Why Do You Do That?’

Barkley grilled the New York Knicks center in an interview following Game 5.

Joe Price413 days ago
(L) Kenny Smith in a suit and glasses. (R) Doc Rivers smiling in a sports jacket at a press conference.
Sports

Kenny Smith Laughs Off Haircut Jokes: 'That Is the Doc Rivers'

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host drew comparisons to Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Joe Price442 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are in a studio setting. Shaq is wearing glasses and a plaid jacket; Barkley is in a brown suit.
Sports

Shaq and Charles Barkley Get Into Shouting Match Over Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Taunting Giannis

Charles Barkley called Shaq an "idiot" for his stance on the altercation.

Joe Price443 days ago
Shaq with TV
Sports

Shaq Shows Off 8K Portable TV on 'Inside the NBA': 'I Got Netflix, I Got Disney'

The NBA on TNT crew couldn't believe their eyes when he brought it out.

Trey Alston462 days ago
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Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley on 'Inside the NBA.'
Sports

Charles Barkley Stops Kenny Smith From Making Jay-Z Reference

Barkley advised Smith that it wasn't the best timing on his part, and Shaq had a hilarious reaction to the moment.

Joe Price583 days ago
Charles Barkley in a light suit and tie, speaking with someone at a sports event
Sports

Charles Barkley Blasts NBA Over New TV Rights Deals, Says It’s a ‘Sad Day’

The 'Inside the NBA' analyst is not happy about the league's choice to not stick with TNT.

Joe Price721 days ago
Charles Barkley in a blue suit speaks into an NBA on TNT microphone at an event
Sports

NBA Fans React to Charles Barkley's Plan to Retire from TV After the 2024-25 Season

Barkley, a longtime fixture on TNT's 'Inside the NBA,' says he doesn't plan on working with any other network.

Brad Callas762 days ago
Charles Barkley in a white suit with a light patterned tie, looking off-camera
Sports

Charles Barkley Rips 'Inside the NBA' Bosses Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Show's Future

Barkley directly criticized comments Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made in 2022 about TNT's NBA broadcast rights.

Joe Price785 days ago
Smiling man in suit with headphones commentating at a sports event
Sports

Charles Barkley Asked if He’ll Slide Into DMs Now That He’s Finally Joined Instagram: ‘I Don’t Even Know What That Means’

The Hall of Famer announced that he'd finally joined Instagram during Thursday night's episode of TNT's 'Inside the NBA' after years of saying he'd never have social media accounts.

Brad Callas868 days ago
Sports

Charles Barkley Jokingly Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for 'Loud Ass Talking' During NBA Crossover Show

"This ain’t 'First Take,'" Chuck warned. "This gon' be the first ass whooping you take."

Jose Martinez953 days ago

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