Featured
Ever wondered why certain NBA legends fail to appear in your favorite video games. We outline the reasons why Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller will not be appearing in NBA 2K19 and the history of superstars like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal missing from other iconic video game series.Kevin Wong
Charles Barkley says he'll never join Twitter—and he might retire from Inside the NBA soon—but in real life he's as outspoken as ever.Russ Bengtson
Charles Barkley has been holding it down on the 'Inside the NBA' set for almost 20 years now.Chris Yuscavage
Sports
Kevin Garnett on Talking Trash to Michael Jordan and Thursday's Legendary 'Area 21' Guest List
We talked to Kevin Garnett about his special Area 21 featuring NBA legends and his favorite trash talking story feature the G.O.A.T.Adam Caparell