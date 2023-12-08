Charles Barkley Jokingly Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for 'Loud Ass Talking' During NBA Crossover Show

Charles Barkley did not want to the full Stephen A. Smith experience when ESPN and TNT held a crossover event covering the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday.
Barkley wasted no time establishing a few ground rules for Stephen A., telling him to not bring "all that loud-ass talking" to the Inside the NBA set.
"Hey, this ain't First Take," the NBA Hall of Famer said in reference to ESPN's weekday sports debate show. "This gon' be the first ass whooping you take."
According to a press release from ESPN, the network's broadcasters Mike Breen and Doris Burke were joined by NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller for the first game, while commentators Kevin Harlan and Candace Parker will be accompanied by ESPN analyst Doc Rivers for the second game.
This crossover event calls to mind a moment in 2016 when Barkley hilariously explained why would not want to work at ESPN. "They're not going to work me like a dog and not pay me," Chuck said at the 24-second mark in the clip below.
"They're gonna have me on ESPN 1, 2, 3, ESPN News, ESPNU, ESPN Radio and then come up with that little puny check," he continued. Shaquille O'Neal suggested Barkley would also make an appearance on ESPN Deportes, which set him up for a whole new round of jokes.
Even Shaq had jokes for Stephen A. this week: