Charles Barkley Jokingly Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for 'Loud Ass Talking' During NBA Crossover Show

Charles Barkley did not want to the full Stephen A. Smith experience when ESPN and TNT held a crossover event covering the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday.

Barkley wasted no time establishing a few ground rules for Stephen A., telling him to not bring "all that loud-ass talking" to the Inside the NBA set.

"Hey, this ain't First Take," the NBA Hall of Famer said in reference to ESPN's weekday sports debate show. "This gon' be the first ass whooping you take."