NBA Fans React to Charles Barkley's Plan to Retire from TV After the 2024-25 Season

Charles Barkley announced that the 2024-25 NBA season will be his last on TV.

Barkley, a long-time fixture on TNT's Inside the NBA, revealed his retirement plans after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

"I ain't going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley said. "But I have made the decision that, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude."