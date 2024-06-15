NBA Fans React to Charles Barkley's Plan to Retire from TV After the 2024-25 Season

Charles Barkley announced that the 2024-25 NBA season will be his last on TV.
Barkley, a long-time fixture on TNT's Inside the NBA, revealed his retirement plans after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.
"I ain't going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley said. "But I have made the decision that, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude."
Barkley further discussed the uncertainty surrounding the future of TNT's Inside the NBA, the studio show he joined in 2000 alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.
The league's current deals with ABC-ESPN and Turner Sports expire after next season, potentially signaling the end of Inside the NBA in 2025.
"I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me," Barkley shared. "I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I'm not going to another network, but I'm going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith]."
He added, "But next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years, and I just wanted to say thank you. And I wanted y'all to hear it from me first."
