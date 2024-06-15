NBA Fans React to Charles Barkley's Plan to Retire from TV After the 2024-25 Season

Barkley, a longtime fixture on TNT's 'Inside the NBA,' says he doesn't plan on working with any other network.

Jun 15, 2024
Charles Barkley announced that the 2024-25 NBA season will be his last on TV.

Barkley, a long-time fixture on TNT's Inside the NBA, revealed his retirement plans after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

"I ain't going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley said. "But I have made the decision that, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude."

Here’s the incomparable Charles Barkley on his retirement: https://t.co/qAeh8V6xZb pic.twitter.com/3OyGCXOfka

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2024
Barkley further discussed the uncertainty surrounding the future of TNT's Inside the NBA, the studio show he joined in 2000 alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

The league's current deals with ABC-ESPN and Turner Sports expire after next season, potentially signaling the end of Inside the NBA in 2025.

"I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me," Barkley shared. "I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I'm not going to another network, but I'm going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith]."

He added, "But next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years, and I just wanted to say thank you. And I wanted y'all to hear it from me first."

Check out some of the reactions to Barkley's announcement below.

If you say you’re not gonna miss Charles Barkley on TV after next season you’re nuts pic.twitter.com/C2absClXZo

— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 15, 2024
Charles Barkley, one of the Greatest TV Personalities we have ever seen, is retiring after next year,

“I have talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going no where other than TNT. I have made the decision myself….next year is going to be my last year on television.”

🥲 pic.twitter.com/DzKlrftxgK

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 15, 2024
If this is truly it for Charles Barkley on TV…

Let’s remember some of his best moments. pic.twitter.com/PGIgcaguhk

— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) June 15, 2024
Charles Barkley is an absolute legend and this is him on his announced retirement. While there’s still time left I’m going to miss seeing him on screen when that time comes.

…I would also like to see how the women of San Antonio respond. pic.twitter.com/891TjZSpcf

— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 15, 2024
I wish my friend Charles Barkley well in his retirement from television, but selfishly I hope he changes his mind. pic.twitter.com/t3pJ7DRUFq

— Steven L Reed (@stevenlouisreed) June 15, 2024
Charles Barkley retiring from TV after next NBA season is such sad news. That TNT/NBA battle really took its toll.

Not seeing these guys on TV anymore is going to hurt really bad. pic.twitter.com/oyYNRfFAAh

— Austin (@AustinPlanet) June 15, 2024
There it is Charles Barkley announces next year will be his last.

One of the most amazing post-play careers ever. Inside the NBA is an institution. But Chuck is 1 of 1 and it’s simply not the same without him. Talk of keeping the gang together is over.

pic.twitter.com/kyoueD3Nua

— Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 15, 2024
