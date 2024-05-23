Fans Are Sharing the Best ‘Inside the NBA’ Moments With Show Possibly Coming to an End

All good things come to an end.

May 23, 2024
From left to right: Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley are seated at a desk, holding microphones during a live sports broadcast
From left to right: Shaquille O&#x27;Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley are seated at a desk, holding microphones during a live sports broadcast
The future of Inside the NBA—the popular TNT studio show featuring the quartet of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal—appears to be in jeopardy as the league comes close to finalizing its broadcasting rights deals.

These deals kick in for the 2025-26 season.

According to Forbes, Disney will pay between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion per year to keep covering NBA games on ESPN. Amazon has acquired the rights to the NBA’s play-in tournament and a few first-round games.

Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT and NBC are now competing for the remaining “B” package, as reported by Sports Business Journal.

NBC is reportedly in position to acquire the rights with a bid between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion annually. The NBA will likely take the contract to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to gauge his interest in matching the offer, but sources tell Sports Business Journal that Zaslav did not want to double its previous TV rights agreement of $1.2 billion.

If Zaslav is still unwilling to budge, then the NBA will move forward with finalizing its deal with NBC, as well as ESPN and Amazon, this week.

Sports Business Journal reports today that the NBA will formalize new deals w/ ESPN, NBC & Amazon this week. @SBJ also says NBC will air "Basketball Night in America" on Sunday nights after the NFL season.

This means next season will be the last for TNT & "Inside the NBA."

— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 22, 2024
There may still be one more season before the lights dim on Inside the NBA, but people are already looking back at some of the most memorable moments that made the show unlike any other.

See some of the best tweets celebrating the show below.

truly the end of an era man 💔 inside the NBA will be missed https://t.co/NsdbyPJ3XK pic.twitter.com/JemS8HOEAa

— A ✩ (@adryanashton) May 22, 2024
One of my favorite live TV moments ever and the perfect display of their chemistry. The way Chuck stops mid sentence and says “come on.” The way Shaq and Kenny die laughing. The way Ernie takes the wheel without skipping a beat. This show is the best. pic.twitter.com/sNrnxYKYIL

— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) May 22, 2024
Who could forget this Inside the NBA moment? pic.twitter.com/6WFrWYuhIu

— Danny Goodwin (@dannywgoodwin) May 21, 2024
they can’t take inside the nba from us pic.twitter.com/kmNLVQFk2q

— mariah rose (@mariahcrose) May 22, 2024
Losing "Inside the NBA” is inevitable now, and that sucks, but that TNT crew knowing its fate while having a full season left on the deal – weird spot to be in – will absolutely end up being their best one yet. Intentionally or unintentionally, as always. pic.twitter.com/zgZ5RCkVj3

— Tim Ryan🦤 (@TheSportsHernia) May 22, 2024
I can’t believe they want to take Inside the NBA away from us 😭 pic.twitter.com/VXb4zbYkxM

— No. 1 Rudy Gobert Hater (@JomiAdeniran) May 22, 2024
So heartbroken, that we’ll be losing Inside the NBA. My favorite segment. Charles Barkley getting cooked will forever be my favorite. pic.twitter.com/1el6ICq21M

— ⚔️ (@youthsaintlrent) May 22, 2024
“Hello, police? Chris Paul is trying to beat me up!”

Inside the NBA was a treasure.

There will never be another panel with the chemistry of these four.

I can’t believe we’re losing this.

Send David Zaslav to The Hague. pic.twitter.com/T7jRBSOC5q

— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 22, 2024
RIP Inside The NBA pic.twitter.com/FE6PKugNN1

— Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) May 22, 2024
I’m going to miss Inside the NBA. RIP
pic.twitter.com/3b81nVAe9y

— BullsKickAss (@Bullskickass) May 22, 2024
This is the greatest NBA on TNT tribute I have ever seen 😢 pic.twitter.com/fHUMbNONy9

— DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 22, 2024
