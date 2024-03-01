Charles Barkley Asked if He’ll Slide Into DMs Now That He’s Finally Joined Instagram: ‘I Don’t Even Know What That Means’

After years of mocking social media, Charles Barkley has finally joined Instagram.

On Thursday's edition of TNT's Inside the NBA, Barkley's co-panelist Kenny Smith put Chuck on blast by revealing that the Hall of Famer is officially on social media.

"I'm trying out social media," Barkley said, prompting Shaquille O'Neal to point out that he's spent years saying he'd never do it.

When asked what led to his change of heart, Barkley replied, "It's for business purposes."

From there, the Inside the NBA crew gave Barkley a crash course on what it means to slide into someone's DMs. "I don't even know what that means," Charles said when host Adam Lefkoe brought it up.