Bill Simmons Says NBC Outbid TNT for NBA Broadcast Rights Signaling End to ‘Inside the NBA’: ‘It's A Wrap’

NBC has outbid TNT to secure the broadcast rights to the NBA, which means the popular Inside The NBA show will end after next season.

On the latest episode of his podcast, sports journalist Bill Simmons revealed the deal between the NBA and NBC is already done and the league is waiting to make a full announcement on the newly signed deal. Amazon Prime is also included in the deal as the platform will get to air the Play-In Tournament and the In-Season Cup.

"One of the funniest things ever is that we're all pretending the TV deal wasn't done like a week-and-a-half ago… I think it's done," said Simmons at the 1:44:00 mark. "I think Warner already lost it. I don't know why we're waiting til after the playoffs. Maybe that's how they have to do it, but it's a wrap. NBC's getting it."

The new deal will see the iconic Inside The NBA crew, which consists of Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson, host their final season following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The Inside The NBA show has been on television since 1988 and garnered consistently high ratings as well as winning eighteen Sports Emmy Awards.

Johnson is expected to stay with TNT, while Barkley is rumored to be leaving the network. Not much has been said about Smith or O'Neal, but some have said they could team up elsewhere for another program.