Indiana Jones

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From famous actor to dubious artist to unhinged human being, Shia LaBeouf has shown us many sides of himself since his early days on Even Stevens. As the actor/artist begins a potentially more self-aware and hopefully penitent chapter, let’s look back on some of Shia Labeouf’s most controversial moments.
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Pop Culture

Disney World Employee Injured By 400-Pound Prop Boulder During Indiana Jones Stunt Show

The boulder toppled the employee during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams197 days ago
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford on Snake Species Being Latest Animal Named After Him: 'It’s Always the Ones That Terrify Children'

The actor has two other creatures named after him: an ant called Pheidole harrisonfordi, and the spider Calponia harrisonfordi.

tara mahadevan1066 days ago
Pop Culture

'Logan' Director James Mangold on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Jackman's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut comes seven years after he retired the X-Men character in 2017's 'Logan.'

Brad Callas1118 days ago
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Celebrates Competitors After Allegedly Complaining About ‘Oppenheimer’ Swiping IMAX Screens From ‘Mission: Impossible 7' (UPDATE)

Cruise's last film 'Top Gun: Maverick' grossed $110 million in IMAX theaters, giving him leverage for this summer.

tara mahadevan1141 days ago
Pop Culture

Here’s Harrison Ford’s Hilarious Response to Journalist Calling Him ‘Very Hot’ at Cannes

The 80-year-old is starring in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' his first reprisal of the role since 2008.

tara mahadevan1155 days ago
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Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunite at the Oscars
Pop Culture

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite at Oscars, Nearly 40 Years After 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'

Fresh off winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan reunited with his 'Indiana Jones' co-star.

Brad Callas1221 days ago
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (UPDATE)

Lucasfilm has unleashed the long-awaited first trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' the fifth movie in the beloved action-adventure series.

Joe Price1323 days ago
Harrison Ford arrives for Disney's "The Call of the Wild" premiere.
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for 'Indiana Jones 5' Sequence: 'First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It'

Harrison Ford, 80, spoke promisingly about the opening sequence in 'Indiana Jones 5,' where de-aging technology is used to make him appear decades younger.

Jose Martinez1333 days ago
daniel craig james corden
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig and James Corden Act Out 24 Famous Movies in 10 Minutes Including ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Fast & Furious’

Daniel Craig showcased his acting chops alongside James Corden as they recreated movies like 'Jurassic Park,' 'Back to the Future,' and even Craig's Bond films.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1743 days ago
Antonio Banderas attends the 2020 Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.
Pop Culture

Antonio Banderas Joins Cast of Upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' Movie

Antonio Banderas joins the all-star cast of 'Indiana Jones 5' that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and of course, Harrison Ford.

Jose Martinez1827 days ago
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The Walt Disney Company logo seen in Shanghai.
Pop Culture

Disney Announces Chris Evans-Voiced Buzz Lightyear Film, Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones' Return

Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in a prequel film and Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indiana Jones in upcoming projects for Disney.

Jose Martinez2044 days ago
Harrison Ford and Sean Connery
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford Remembers Late 'Indiana Jones' Co-Star Sean Connery: 'Rest in Peace, Dear Friend'

In a statement Harrison Ford remembered the late Sean Connery, who portrayed Indiana Jones' father in 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.'

Gavin Evans2082 days ago
Steven Spielberg
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Reportedly Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5,' James Mangold in Talks to Replace

Steven Spielberg has directed all the films in the storied franchise.

Joe Price2332 days ago
Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Ready for an 'Indiana Joan' to Usurp Indiana Jones

Steven Spielberg thinks the upcoming fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie will likely be Harrison Ford's last as the adventure hero.

juliarp3025 days ago
steven spielberg getty 2017
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Is Reportedly Eyeing 'Indiana Jones 5' as His Next Film

Rumor has it that Spielberg will follow 'Indiana Jones 5' with an updated 'West Side Story' film.

Eric Skelton3098 days ago
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Steven Spielberg Drops Big Spoiler About Harrison Ford's Fate in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Steven Spielberg has already ruled out one possible ending for 'Indiana Jones 5.'

Trace William Cowen3683 days ago

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