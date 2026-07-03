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Disney has announced delays for several Marvel cinematic universe films including the next installments in the 'Thor and 'Black Panther' franchises.Joe Price
If you're into action-packed movies, we've got the list for you. From 'John Wick' to 'Avengers,' these are the best action movies of all time.Complex
From famous actor to dubious artist to unhinged human being, Shia LaBeouf has shown us many sides of himself since his early days on Even Stevens. As the actor/artist begins a potentially more self-aware and hopefully penitent chapter, let’s look back on some of Shia Labeouf’s most controversial moments.Complex
All of your least favorite characters in one place!Jason Serafino